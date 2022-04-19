Microsoft Office 2013 support ends on April 11, 2023

Microsoft Office 2013 will reach its end of servicing on April 11, 2023. The standalone Office suite won't receive security updates anymore after the end of support date.

Customers who run Office 2013 on their devices may continue using the product as its core functionality will work just like before the end of support date. Security issues and major bugs won't be resolved anymore, however.

Microsoft published a support page on its lifecycle website that provides additional details. As far as products are concerned, the following Office products will reach end of support in April 2023:

Applications : Access 2013, Excel 2013, Lync 2013 and Lync Phone Edition, Office 2013, OneNote 2013, Outlook 2013, PowerPoint 2013, Project 2013, Publisher 2013, Skype for Business 2015, Visio 2013, Word 2013

: Access 2013, Excel 2013, Lync 2013 and Lync Phone Edition, Office 2013, OneNote 2013, Outlook 2013, PowerPoint 2013, Project 2013, Publisher 2013, Skype for Business 2015, Visio 2013, Word 2013 Server: Exchange Server 2013, Lync Server 2013, Office Web Apps Server 2013, Project Server 2013, SharePoint Foundation 2013, SharePoint Server 2013

Originally released on January 9, 2013, Microsoft has supported Office 2013 with updates since then. The company released a single service pack for Office in 2014, and this version will be supported until April 2023. Mainstream support for Office 2013 ended on April 20, 2018; only security updates and major issue fixes were released for the Office program since then.

Microsoft suggests that customers migrate to Microsoft 365, or Office 365 respectively. Both products are subscription-based. Customers have other options, including purchasing newer standalone copies of Office. Available for purchase are Office 2016, Office 2019 and Office 2021, which Microsoft released last year. The end of support dates and functionality that is provided is different for each of the products.

Here are the end of support dates for the standalone Office products.

Office 2016 -- October 14, 2025

Office 2019 -- October 14, 2025

Office 2021 -- October 13, 2026

Microsoft switched from a ten year of support cycle to a five year of support cycle. The Office LTSC 2021 release, Long Term Servicing Channel release, has the exact same support end as the regular Office 2021 product for Home users.

Office 2013 customers may switch to free Office solutions as well. The most popular Office alternative is probably LibreOffice right now.

Now You: do you use an Office program? If so, which, and why (that one)?

