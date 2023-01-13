Cheaper AirPods may be just around the corner

Apple has a highly successful range of audio devices, particularly the AirPods, which are true wireless in-ear earbuds. While there are now hundreds of brands that offer a similar device, nothing truly comforts, nor pleases the ear than a pair of authentic Apple AirPods.

The firm frequently introduces new versions to maintain its leading position in the market against its rivals. Although AirPods continue to be the best-selling true wireless earbuds globally, they come with a premium price point that is not accessible to everyone. However, it seems that this could soon change as the company is rumored to be launching a more affordable version of AirPods in the early part of next year. I don’t know about you, but I’d strongly consider buying my first iPhone purely for the listening pleasure of AirPods. Other brands come close, but none truly compare.

According to a reputable Apple analyst, Ming Chi-Kuo, the company is planning to launch less expensive standard AirPods with a price point of around $99. Additionally, the firm is allegedly developing the second generation of its AirPods Max, which are over-ear headphones. The only thing better than AirPods are AirPods that cover your ears. It may be 2023, but the headphone lo-fi aesthetic is still ultra-popular, especially when paired with an oversized sweater and RGB lighting somewhere in the shot.

Related: Publishers are dubious of Apple’s new AI audiobook narration

ADVERTISEMENT

As rumors go, the bulk shipment of both these products, the $99 AirPods and the second generation AirPods Max, could occur in either the first or second quarter of 2024 or early 2025. We’re cautiously optimistic about 2024, but we’ll keep you updated.

Currently, the most affordable AirPods model on the market are the second-generation AirPods, which you can pick up for $129. The newer third-generation model is priced at $169, and includes a Lightning charging case, while the one with MagSafe case costs $179.

It is yet to be determined what features Apple will include in the cheaper AirPods and how it will differentiate them from the other models, especially since the second-gen model can often be found at a discounted price of $99. In closing, there may not be a need for cheaper AirPods if you can find a second-gen pair for $99, but it certainly would be nice not to have to mortgage off your house to afford every ‘each sold separately’ part of the Apple mobile ecosystem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement