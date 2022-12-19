How to Delete a Page in Microsoft Word?

Shaun
Dec 19, 2022
Microsoft, Tutorials
9

No one likes additional blank pages in a word document. No matter how much you try, a blank page at the end or in the middle of the document can get frustrating. We will show you how to delete blank pages in Microsoft Word, so your documents no longer look unprofessional.

Deleting a Page With Content

Before we get to showing you how to delete a blank page, here's how you can delete a page with content. First, you need to select the page you want to delete. You can do this by scrolling to the page and placing your cursor at the start of the page. You can also use the Go to function in Microsoft. For this, you need to press CTRL+G and enter the page number. If you're using a Mac, you need to press Option+Command+G.

Then you need to select all the content on the page. You can do this in two ways, depending on how much content you have on the page. If the page is filled, you can press CTRL+G, and in the box for the page number, type \page and press enter.

If your page is not filled with content, you will need to select the content manually using your mouse. Once done, press the delete button, and your page will disappear.

Deleting a Blank Page

If you've got annoying blank pages in your Microsoft Word document, you can delete them by following these steps. To do this, you need to open your navigation pane. You can activate the navigation pane from the view tab at the top of the screen.

In the navigation pane on the left, you can see headings, pages, and results. You need to select pages. It will show you all the blank pages in your document. Select the page you want to be removed, and then hit delete on your keyboard. The page will be gone.

Microsoft Word Deleting A Page

No More Unprofessional Documents

No one likes a blank page, whether it is your CV or an essay you're submitting in class. It gives the reader the impression you don't know what you're doing. With the help of these steps, your blank pages will be gone.

