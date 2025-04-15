Netflix is testing an OpenAI-powered search engine

Netflix is currently testing a new search engine powered by OpenAI's artificial intelligence technology. It could change the way how users discover movies and TV shows on the platform.

Existing search options and algorithms have primarily focused on genres, actors, to recommend new content to watch, based on a user's viewing history. The new AI-powered feature allows subscribers of the streaming service to search for media using specific terms, including mood-based keywords, and provides tailored recommendations that go beyond traditional machine learning methods.

The move towards advanced search functionality comes as Netflix continues to diversify its offerings, to attract more users. In recent months, the streaming giant has introduced live programming, such as sporting events. These initiatives suggest that Netflix is keen on enhancing engagement and expanding its entertainment portfolio for subscribers.

Financially, the company appears to be on solid ground. In its Q4 2024 report, Netflix registered a 16% year-over-year increase in revenue, accompanied by a remarkable 52% rise in operating income, culminating in a total of 302 million subscribers, which was largely aided by the introduction of its cheaper, ad-supported plan. These impressive figures signify the platform's growing appeal and effectiveness in adapting to industry trends and subscriber demands.

Netflix's enhanced search capability promises to offer a more refined experience, giving users greater options in their quest to find content that resonates with their current interests. The integration of AI and enhanced search tools may play a pivotal role in retaining and attracting viewers, further cementing its position in the competitive streaming landscape. Netflix's new search experience is currently available on iOS devices in Australia and New Zealand, but it is an opt-in feature, as in the user would need to test it out manually. The Verge reports that Netflix spokesperson MoMo Zhou said this "learn and listen phase" of the beta test is crucial for gathering user feedback, and that the AI-powered search is expected to be made available in other markets, including the United States in the near future.

