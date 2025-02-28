OpenAI Expands Sora to EU and UK, Sparking Debate Over AI and Copyright Laws

OpenAI launches Sora, an AI tool that generates videos from text
Feb 28, 2025
OpenAI has expanded its AI-powered video generation tool, Sora, to users in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland. Previously, Sora was unavailable in these regions due to regulatory and copyright concerns. ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers in these areas can now create videos using Sora by inputting text prompts to generate realistic videos up to 20 seconds long, with resolutions up to 1080p and various aspect ratios. The tool also offers features like aesthetic styles and clip length customization.

The launch of Sora in Europe has intensified ongoing debates over copyright and AI. Critics argue that AI models like Sora are trained on vast datasets, potentially including copyrighted materials, raising concerns about unauthorized use of artists' work. In the UK, film director and cross-bench peer Beeban Kidron emphasized the urgency of the copyright debate, especially with government proposals allowing AI firms to use artists' work without explicit permission unless creators opt out. OpenAI maintains that Sora's development complies with existing copyright laws, stating that the tool was built using a wide range of datasets, including publicly available data.

Despite these assurances, the controversy reflects broader tensions between the tech sector and creative industries over the use of copyrighted content in AI training. The implications of such practices are significant for creative professionals, as they navigate the challenges posed by AI-generated content and its impact on intellectual property rights.

