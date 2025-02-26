Signal CEO Warns of Swedish Exit if Backdoor Legislation Passes

Signal has a new message timer
Agencies Ghacks
Feb 26, 2025
Misc
|
0

Signal, the encrypted messaging app, has announced it may cease operations in Sweden if proposed legislation requiring message storage is enacted. The Swedish government is considering a bill that would mandate apps like Signal and WhatsApp to store user messages, allowing law enforcement agencies to access message histories of individuals suspected of crimes. Signal's CEO, Meredith Whittaker, expressed strong opposition to this proposal, stating that implementing such measures would necessitate introducing vulnerabilities, or "backdoors," into their software. Whittaker emphasized that complying with these requirements would compromise the security of Signal's global network, making it susceptible to exploitation. Consequently, Signal would prefer to withdraw from the Swedish market rather than undermine its encryption standards.

This is not the first time a decision made by a Government has opted to protect the Country over users' privacy. In the United Kingdom, the government has demanded that Apple create a backdoor to its encrypted cloud services, challenging the company's commitment to user privacy. The Home Office issued a "technical capability notice" under the Investigatory Powers Act, requiring companies to assist law enforcement by providing access to encrypted data. In response, Apple has expressed concerns and hinted it might withdraw critical features from the UK market rather than compromise its encryption standards. Similarly, during the Trump administration in the United States, there were calls for legislation that would weaken encryption, including proposals like client-side scanning or "special access," which faced opposition from civil society organizations and cybersecurity experts.

The Swedish Armed Forces have also raised concerns about the proposed legislation. In a communication to the government, they cautioned that implementing such measures could introduce vulnerabilities exploitable by third parties, potentially compromising national security. This stance aligns with Signal's perspective, underscoring the broader implications of weakening encryption protocols.

The bill is slated for potential passage next year. As the debate continues, it highlights the ongoing tension between governmental surveillance efforts and the preservation of individual privacy rights. Signal's potential departure from Sweden serves as a significant example of the lengths to which privacy-focused organizations are willing to go to protect user data.

Source: The Sweeden Herald

Advertisement

Related content

Geforce Experience error code 0x0003

Nvidia Confirms Manufacturing Flaw in Early RTX 5080 Graphics Cards
Hogwarts Legacy won’t support cross-platform saves

Monolith Productions and Others Closed as Warner Bros. Refocuses on Key Franchises
ChatGPT Voice is now free for all users

Enhance Your Safari Experience: Set ChatGPT as Default Search with New Extension
Claude AI's upcoming voice feature will transform user experience

Anthropic Unveils Claude 3.7: First Hybrid Reasoning AI Model

DeadToast Entertainment Unveils 'Shotgun Cop Man' with Unique Gun-Propelled Platforming
OpenAI's ChatGPT for Mac app is now available for all users.jpg

OpenAI Blocks Accounts Exploiting ChatGPT for Social Media Monitoring Code

Tutorials & Tips

How to delete all Google history from every device

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

How to fix Disney+ Hotstar Error code: PB_WEB_DR-6007-001_X

How to fix Roblox error code 277: Explained


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved