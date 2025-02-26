Gemini Code Assist Offers Developers Up to 180,000 Free Code Completions Monthly

Gemini Google
Agencies Ghacks
Feb 26, 2025
Google
|
0

Google has announced the global launch of a free version of its AI-powered coding tool, Gemini Code Assist, aimed at individual developers including students, freelancers, hobbyists, and startups. This move is designed to make advanced coding assistance more accessible, enabling users to generate and complete code blocks across various programming languages without incurring costs.

One of the standout features of Gemini Code Assist is its generous usage allowance. Free users are granted up to 180,000 code completions per month, a significant increase compared to competitors like GitHub Copilot, which offers only 2,000 completions monthly. This substantial limit ensures that even the most active developers have ample capacity to support their coding activities.

Powered by Google's Gemini 2.0 AI model, the tool not only assists with code generation and completion but also offers support through a chatbot interface. This functionality allows developers to input natural language instructions, such as "build me a simple HTML form with fields for name, email, and message, and then add a 'submit' button," streamlining the coding process and reducing the need to switch between different resources.

Gemini Code Assist integrates seamlessly with popular development environments, including Visual Studio Code, GitHub, and JetBrains, and supports all programming languages in the public domain. This broad compatibility ensures that developers can incorporate the tool into their existing workflows with minimal disruption.

While the free individual tier provides extensive capabilities, certain advanced features are reserved for the Standard and Enterprise versions. These premium tiers offer additional benefits such as productivity metrics, integrations with Google Cloud services like BigQuery, and the ability to customize responses using private code data. However, for many individual developers, the free version's offerings will be more than sufficient to enhance their coding efficiency and effectiveness.

To get started with Gemini Code Assist, developers can install the tool within their preferred development environment and begin leveraging its AI-powered features immediately. With this release, Google aims to democratize access to sophisticated coding tools, empowering developers worldwide to build, debug, and optimize code more effectively.

Source: Neowin

Advertisement

Related content

Google's iOS app is injecting Search links on websites

Chegg Sues Google Over AI Summaries, Citing Unfair Competition
How to use ChatGPT Search on the web

Google Faces Competition as Users Embrace Conversational AI for Information
YouTube's server-side ads resulted in a black screen for ad blocker users

Google set to relaunch Premium Lite subscription for a budget-friendly YouTube experience
Google's iOS app is injecting Search links on websites

iPhone Users Gain 'Circle to Search' Functionality via Google Lens Integration
YouTube's server-side ads resulted in a black screen for ad blocker users

Enhanced YouTube Experience: Lyrics and Album Art Arrive on Android TV
google meet 1080p

Google Meet's Gemini AI Now Auto-Generates Action Items from Meetings

Tutorials & Tips

MusicLM: Google Music AI is here to change the music industry

What is Chrome Refresh 2023 and how to use it

How to indent on Google Docs

How to add music to Google Slides


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved