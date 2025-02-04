Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Gets Critical Fixes for Steam Deck and PC Stability

Square Enix has rolled out an important hotfix for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC and Steam Deck, addressing several stability and graphical issues that have impacted players since launch. The game, which debuted to critical acclaim two weeks ago, has faced performance problems that hindered smooth gameplay, particularly on Valve’s handheld device.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the game’s Steam update notes, the patch introduces the following key fixes:

General game stability improvements and bug fixes.

Fix for Steam Deck launching at 'Low' graphics preset, ensuring saved settings apply correctly.

Default 'Anti-Aliasing Method' now set to DLSS on PCs that support NVIDIA's technology.

on PCs that support NVIDIA's technology. Updated DirectStorage DLL to the latest version.

One of the most frustrating issues for Steam Deck players involved automatic graphics settings syncing with Steam Cloud. This forced higher-than-optimal settings when switching between devices, causing performance drops. The new patch resolves this issue, ensuring Steam Deck users get the best performance possible without unexpected slowdowns.

With these fixes, Square Enix aims to provide a smoother experience for players, whether on PC or handheld. While the patch addresses key concerns, players should ensure their systems meet Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s PC requirements for optimal performance.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth remains one of the biggest PC releases of 2025, and this update should help fans enjoy the game without technical frustrations.

Advertisement