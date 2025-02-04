Community developers step in as Google delays fix for Pixel performance issues

Google Pixel users are facing persistent lag and stuttering issues in applications, acknowledged by the company but without a timely fix.

Google Pixel users have recently reported issues with lagging and stuttering in applications, a problem that has been acknowledged by the tech giant but remains unsolved as of yet. While Google has recognized the issue, they have not issued a patch, instead closing user complaints as duplicates on their issue tracker and recommending an update of the operating system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problems don’t stem solely from Android 15; they are notably prevalent in earlier versions of Android 16 as well. Users have documented these performance issues, where the responsiveness of applications falters, particularly during scrolling. This is detailed in user reports on Google’s Issue Tracker, indicating that the problem has persisted over time.

In a proactive move, developer Sultan Alsawaf, known for his expertise in Android kernels, has pinpointed a flaw in bandwidth management as the root cause. According to Alsawaf, the current system struggles to allocate bandwidth effectively, allowing multiple processes and applications to compete for resources in a disorganized manner. This leads to the lag users have been experiencing.

To combat these issues, Alsawaf has created a custom kernel patch specifically for the Pixel 8, addressing the bandwidth management flaws that burden the device's performance. The proposed solution restricts processes to ensure that only one application can utilize all system resources at a time, potentially restoring smooth operation.

While Google is aware of the necessary code changes to implement a comprehensive fix, a rollout timeline is still unclear. However, with the groundwork laid by Alsawaf, the hope is that a solution will not be far off. This situation underscores the critical role the developer community plays in resolving software issues that manufacturers often overlook.

Advertisement