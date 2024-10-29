Undetectable Humanizer: Lifetime Subscription
Firefox 132: Mozilla paves way for 4K Netflix playback

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 29, 2024
Updated • Oct 29, 2024
Firefox
|
8

Mozilla plans to release Firefox 132 Stable today. The new version of Firefox ships with a number of major changes, including support for Microsoft PlayReady, tracking protection improvements, and more.

Both Firefox ESR versions -- Firefox ESR 115 for older operating systems and Firefox 128.x -- are also updated.

The details:

  • Support for Microsoft PlayReady enables "up to" 4K playback support.
  • Wide Color Gamut WebGL enabled to display "a broader range of colors".
  • Enhanced Tracking Protection strict mode blocks third-party cookies.
  • Security fixes.

Firefox 132.0 download and update

Firefox 132

Updates are designed to install automatically. This does not happen right away though and a restart of the browser is still required to complete the process.

Once the update is released, you may install it immediately by selecting Menu > Help > About Firefox.

You can also download the latest version of Firefox by following these links:

Firefox 132: major changes

Microsoft PlayReady 

Mozilla Firefox for Windows is getting Microsoft PlayReady support for "select sites". This enables 1080p baseline playback and 4K Ultra HD support "with key streaming partners".

Mozilla does not say which sites or streaming partners are supported. The feature is rolling out over time to select sites.

Support for Microsoft PlayReady should also improve performance and reduce battery drain while watching shows and movies on the supported sites.

We asked Mozilla for clarification and will add the information, when we get it.

Tip: if you do not want the DRM, you can set media.eme.playready.enabled to False on about:config.

Enhanced Tracking Protection Strict blocks third-party cookies

Mozilla has enabled third-party cookie blocking in the strict mode of Firefox's Enhanced Tracking Protection. This is true for regular browsing windows and private windows. Firefox supports three tracking protection modes: standard, strict, and custom.

Other changes and fixes

  • Wide Color Gamut WebGL is now supported on Windows and macOS systems. This brings "a richer, more vivid range of colors to the videos, games, and images". Support is limited to wider color (P3) profiles in 8-bit.
  • The new macOS screen and window sharing feature is now supported in macOS 15. Mozilla plans to extend support to macOS 14 in a future release.
  • Firefox will reopen automatically on macOS, if it was open before a system restart.

Developer changes

  • WebRender hardware accelerated rendering is now enabled for most SVG filter primitives.
  • Firefox blocks favicons served via HTTP, if they cannot be upgraded to HTTPS.
  • Copy Without Site Tracking is now inactive in the context menu, if the link does not contain any tracking parameters.
  • The text-emphasis-position property now supports the auto value.
  • The JSON parse with source proposal is now supported.
  • HTTP/2 Server Push is deactivated by default with the preference network.http.http2.allow-push now set to false.
  • Added support for a post-quantum key exchange mechanism for TLS 1.3.
  • Added support for Certificate Compression which reduces the size and increases the speed of a TLS handshake.

Enterprise changes

There is only one change. Firefox 133 and Firefox 128.4 will support single sign-on for Microsoft Entra accounts on macOS. Users may enable it already by setting network.http.microsoft-entra-sso.enabled to true.

Security updates / fixes

Mozilla fixed 11 security issues in the Firefox release. The aggregate severity rating is high. Mozilla does not mention exploits in the wild in the announcement.

Outlook

Firefox 133 will be released on November 26, 2024. This is the last major stable release of Firefox in 2024. The next release after that is Firefox 134 on January 7, 2025. Firefox 115.18 and Firefox 128.5 will also be released on November 26, 2024.

Additional information / resources

Closing Words

The integration of Microsoft PlayReady is a gamechanger for users who play certain video content on their computers in a browser. While some Firefox community members will certainly not have any of that, the bulk of users benefits from the integration. Those who do not need it can disable it and that is that.

What is your take on this new Firefox release? Anything particularly that you like or dislike? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on October 29, 2024 at 5:48 pm
    Reply

    Thanks Microsoft for the 4k <3

  2. Midnight said on October 29, 2024 at 5:31 pm
    Reply

    Just installed FF 133b1 and all is well.
    Will get regular updates.

  3. Selim said on October 29, 2024 at 4:25 pm
    Reply

    PlayReady will only be enabled on Netflix, and Netflix will perform their own A/B testing to their users. That means not every users on Fx132 will be able to see PlayReady.

    Related bug: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1919627

  4. David said on October 29, 2024 at 1:30 pm
    Reply

    Still no option to install PWA websites as apps (without using ugly external plugins)

    1. Anonymous said on October 29, 2024 at 4:00 pm
      Reply

      of course not. Only people who not understand that this is a security problem without any benefit would want something like that.

  5. Anonymous said on October 29, 2024 at 1:14 pm
    Reply

    I don’t understand what they are writing about. It’s all technical gobbledygook to me.

  6. Tom Hawack said on October 29, 2024 at 12:19 pm
    Reply

    Among the Firefox 132.0 developer changes : “HTTP/2 Server Push is deactivated by default with the preference network.http.http2.allow-push now set to false.”
    Running here Firefox 115 ESR updated to 115.17.0 and the preference remains ‘true’.
    I will manually set this pref to ‘false’ given what is mentioned at https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Mozilla/Firefox/Releases/132 :
    “HTTP/2 Server Push is deactivated by default with the preference network.http.http2.allow-push now set to false. This feature is no longer supported by any other major browser, and the implementation may be completely removed in a future release. (Firefox bug 1915848)”

    1. Truck said on October 29, 2024 at 7:30 pm
      Reply

      Just move to FF 128 asap.

