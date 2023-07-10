Instagram not working: How to fix it easily

Emre Çitak
Jul 10, 2023
Is Instagram not working for you? Well, you are not alone as a lot of users started to report that they cannot access their favorite social media platform since the release of Instagram Threads.

Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with friends and followers. However, sometimes Instagram can stop working for a variety of reasons.

This guide will discuss some of the most common reasons why Instagram might not be working and how to fix them.

Instagram not working problem started to show up right after the release of Threads

Why is Instagram not working?

There are many reasons why any phone application stops working. We can say the same for the Instagram not working error because Meta has not yet made a statement on the subject and unfortunately we can only make assumptions for now.

Some of the possible reasons why Instagram not working are as follows:

  • Outage: There may be an outage on Instagram's servers, which is causing the app to crash for everyone. You can check if there is an outage by visiting Downdetector.com
  • App bug: There may be a bug in the latest version of the Instagram app, which is causing the Instagram not working error
  • Device issue: There may be an issue with your device that is causing Instagram to crash
  • Account issue: There may be an issue with your Instagram account that is causing the app to crash

How to fix Instagram not working error?

The first thing you should do if Instagram is not working is to check your internet connection. Make sure you have a strong and stable internet connection. You can try restarting your router or modem.

If that did not do the trick for you, a simple restart can fix minor glitches that are preventing Instagram from working properly. If you're using a phone, simply power it off and then back on again. If you're using a computer, restart it by clicking on the Start button and then selecting "Restart".

Force quit the app

If you've tried restarting your phone or computer and Instagram is still not working, you can try force-quitting the app.

To do this: press and hold the Home button and the power button at the same time until you see the Apple logo. If you're using an Android phone, press and hold the power button until you see the power menu. Then, tap "Restart".

Update Instagram

Make sure you have the latest version of Instagram installed. You can check for updates in the App Store or Google Play Store. To update Instagram, open the App Store or Google Play Store, search for Instagram, and tap "Update".

You can try force-quitting the app to fix the Instagram not working issue

Clear the Instagram cache and data

This will delete all of the temporary files that Instagram has stored on your device.

To do this:

  1. Open the Settings app
  2. Go to Apps & notifications
  3. Sap Instagram
  4. Tap Storage & cache
  5. Choose Clear cache, then tap Clear data

Contact Instagram Support

If you've tried all of the above and Instagram is still not working, you can contact Instagram support for help.

You can do this by visiting the Instagram Help Center website.

Previous Post: «

