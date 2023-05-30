Are you ready to meet Vivo V29 Pro?

Vivo is preparing to make waves in global markets with its upcoming Vivo V29 series. The anticipation surrounding the launch of this new series has been further fueled by an online teaser image of the Vivo V29 Pro, hinting at an imminent release.

Now, the smartphone has made its appearance on the official Vivo Philippine website, providing users with a sneak peek into the key specifications to expect from the successor to the Vivo V27 Pro.

Vivo V29 Pro specs

The Vivo V29 Pro is set to deliver a captivating visual experience with its 6.7-inch OLED curved display, boasting a resolution of 1080 pixels and a remarkable refresh rate of 120Hz. Vivo promises that this advanced display technology will immerse users in stunning visuals and enhance their overall viewing pleasure.

In the photography department, the Vivo V29 Pro will feature a 64MP triple rear camera setup, accompanied by an impressive 50MP front-facing camera. With such powerful camera capabilities, users can expect high-quality photos, breathtaking selfies, and engaging video calls.

Powerful performance and ample storage

Under the hood, the Vivo V29 Pro is equipped with a substantial 5000mAh battery, providing users with extended usage without frequent recharging. To make charging more convenient, the device supports 66W fast charging, ensuring that users can quickly get back to using their smartphones.

In terms of storage, the Vivo V29 Pro offers a generous 12GB of RAM and a spacious 256GB of internal storage. This ample storage capacity ensures that users have plenty of space to store their files, apps, and multimedia content, allowing for a seamless and enjoyable user experience.

Rumors suggest that the Vivo V29 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series 5G chipset, enabling fast and reliable connectivity. Additionally, there are speculations that the primary rear camera will feature optical image stabilization (OIS), enhancing the device's photography capabilities and allowing users to capture clear and steady shots even in challenging conditions.

The Vivo V29 Pro is also expected to showcase a color-changing rear panel design, adding a unique touch to its aesthetics. Furthermore, to prioritize user convenience and data security, the device is said to incorporate an under-display fingerprint scanner, offering quick and secure access to the device.

Here is a summary of the upcoming Vivo V29 Pro's specs:

Display : 6.7" OLED curved, 1080p, 120Hz

: 6.7" OLED curved, 1080p, 120Hz Camera : 64MP triple rear, 50MP front

: 64MP triple rear, 50MP front Battery : 5000mAh, 66W fast charging

: 5000mAh, 66W fast charging Performance : MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series 5G, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

: MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series 5G, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Additional: OIS, color-changing rear panel, under-display fingerprint scanner

Vivo V29 Pro release date

While an official launch date has not been announced following its appearance on the Vivo Philippines website, it is expected that Vivo will reveal further details soon. Speculations point to a potential launch in June, which has heightened the excitement among smartphone enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Vivo V29 Pro.

In addition to this upcoming release, Vivo has other exciting plans on the horizon, including the launch of the Vivo S17 series in China on May 31. These hints showcase Vivo's plans to introduce cutting-edge smartphones to different markets, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers worldwide.

