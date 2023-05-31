RaidForums data leak exposes 478,000 members

Emre Çitak
May 31, 2023
Misc
The notorious hacking and data leak platform, RaidForums, has suffered a major breach. The leaked database, now available on the newly emerged forum 'Exposed,' has exposed the personal information of approximately 478,000 RaidForums members.

This breach has far-reaching implications, providing a treasure trove of data for both threat actors and security researchers to analyze and potentially leading to the unmasking of malicious activities.

What is RaidForums?

RaidForums, known for its role in hosting, leaking, and selling stolen data, gained infamy as a hub for hackers and data traders. According to resources, threat actors frequented the platform to carry out website hacks and exploit vulnerable database servers, subsequently stealing sensitive customer information.

The stolen data was then sold to other malicious actors, who utilized it for various nefarious purposes, including phishing attacks, cryptocurrency scams, and malware distribution.

RaidForums sells the stolen data of users

The rise and fall of RaidForums

RaidForums enjoyed a reign of notoriety until April 2022 when an international law enforcement operation successfully seized its website and infrastructure. The arrest of the site's administrator, Omnipotent, and his accomplices marked a significant milestone in the fight against cybercrime.

RaidForums, once a symbol of illicit activities, had come to an end. However, the void left by its closure paved the way for other platforms to emerge, serving as alternative havens for hackers and data traders.

Following the demise of RaidForums, users quickly migrated to Breached, a new forum where stolen databases were traded. However, this refuge was short-lived, as Breached met its downfall in March 2023.

The arrest of its founder and owner, Pompompurin, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raised concerns about potential access to their servers by law enforcement. As the curtain fell on Breached, a new forum named 'Exposed' emerged, aiming to fill the void left by its predecessors and becoming popular within a short span of time.

RaidForums data leak affects nearly 5k users

According to resources, Exposed's administrator, known as Impotent, recently disclosed the leak of the RaidForums member database. This revelation has sent shockwaves through the cybersecurity community.

The leaked database contains crucial information about 478,870 RaidForums members, including usernames, email addresses, hashed passwords, and registration dates. The data belongs to users who registered on RaidForums between March 20th, 2015, and September 24th, 2020, indicating the period during which the database was compromised.

RaidForums data leak contains crucial information about 478,870 RaidForums members

The leaked table, believed to be legitimate by members of the Exposed forum, provides a potential goldmine of information for threat actors, security researchers, and possibly law enforcement agencies.

By analyzing the registration data, researchers can gain deeper insights into the activities of threat actors and potentially establish connections to other malicious campaigns.

While it is likely that law enforcement already possesses the RaidForums database due to the platform's seizure, this leaked data remains a valuable resource for research and analysis.

