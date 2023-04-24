Vivo V29 Lite 5G receives the approval from CGF

Emre Çitak
Apr 24, 2023
Misc
|
0

Vivo is gearing up to launch its V29 series of smartphones, which reportedly includes three models - the Vivo V29 Lite, Vivo V29, and Vivo V29 Pro. Recent reports suggest that the Lite variant will be the first to hit the market, as it was spotted on the Google Play Console. And now, the device has received approval from the Global Certification Forum (GCF), indicating that its launch is imminent.

According to GCF's database, the Vivo V29 Lite 5G with model number V2244 will feature an FHD+ display with an AMOLED panel that may have a fingerprint scanner. It will run on Android 13 OS and FunTouch OS and will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM.

Mukul Sharma has tweeted this about the CGF certification of Vivo V29 Lite 5G:

Initial releases in China

It is worth noting that the same device will be rebranded as the Vivo Y78 6G in the Chinese market. The Y78 has already been certified in China and is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging.

Meanwhile, Vivo has launched the Vivo Y78+ 5G mid-range phone in China. The device features a curved-edge OLED screen, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras with OIS support, the Snapdragon 695 chipset, and 44W fast charging. For more information on the device's specifications and pricing, visit this page.

With the Vivo V29 Lite 5G receiving GCF certification, it won't be long before the device hits the market. Stay tuned for more updates on its launch and availability.

Advertisement

Related content

How to fix WhatsApp Web no valid QR Code detected error?
NBA Playoffs live streams 2023

NBA playoffs live streams 2023: Schedule, how to watch online, results

MiniGPT-4 is as efficient and accessible as it gets

Details of the Poco F5 Pro features have emerged

Apple refund request guide for iTunes and App Store

Get ready for the high-end Xiaomi Pad 6 Series

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved