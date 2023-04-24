Vivo V29 Lite 5G receives the approval from CGF

Vivo is gearing up to launch its V29 series of smartphones, which reportedly includes three models - the Vivo V29 Lite, Vivo V29, and Vivo V29 Pro. Recent reports suggest that the Lite variant will be the first to hit the market, as it was spotted on the Google Play Console. And now, the device has received approval from the Global Certification Forum (GCF), indicating that its launch is imminent.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to GCF's database, the Vivo V29 Lite 5G with model number V2244 will feature an FHD+ display with an AMOLED panel that may have a fingerprint scanner. It will run on Android 13 OS and FunTouch OS and will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM.

Mukul Sharma has tweeted this about the CGF certification of Vivo V29 Lite 5G:

Initial releases in China

It is worth noting that the same device will be rebranded as the Vivo Y78 6G in the Chinese market. The Y78 has already been certified in China and is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging.

Meanwhile, Vivo has launched the Vivo Y78+ 5G mid-range phone in China. The device features a curved-edge OLED screen, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras with OIS support, the Snapdragon 695 chipset, and 44W fast charging. For more information on the device's specifications and pricing, visit this page.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Vivo V29 Lite 5G receiving GCF certification, it won't be long before the device hits the market. Stay tuned for more updates on its launch and availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement