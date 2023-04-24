NBA playoffs live streams 2023: Schedule, how to watch online, results

The NBA playoff action started a while ago, and the best of this year are competing against each other in the first round to keep their ring hopes alive. If you don't want to miss out on any of the action, keep reading. In this guide, you will find information about NBA Playoffs' live streams, schedule, and how to watch it online.

NBA Playoffs 2023 started with great excitement all around the country, with eight teams from Eastern and Western Conferences starting the competition within the regions. Sixers have already known the Nets out of the competition and became the first team to move on to the second round. However, the battle continues for other teams, and there are some must-see matchups.

How to watch NBA playoffs live streams 2023

Thousands of fans have waited for the competition to start, and it finally began a while ago. Moreover, one of the series has already ended, Sixers sweeping the Nets as expected. Luckily, there are more series and matches before we head to the second-round games.

There are several NBA Playoffs live streams that you can pick. Firstly, you can check out your local broadcaster and see if all the matches are aired or not. The second option is to opt-in for an NBA League Pass membership. On top of watching all the games, you can also check out box scores and more, thanks to its interactive and user-friendly interface.

If you are looking to watch it from the original broadcast, where the legends commentate all the games, you might have to look for different options, such as using a VPN service. NBA TV, TNT, ESPN, and ABC air the games, and they are not accessible in some countries. Don't worry; VPN services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark will help you overcome the issue. With their affordable prices, you can catch the action from anywhere in the world!

NBA Playoffs 2023 Round 1 results

The sixers concluded their run in the first round, and the Nets have bid farewell to the tournament. If Boston grabs a win against the Hawks on April 25, they will come up against Sixers in the second round. There are six more series, with three of them being very close to the end while others are still up in the air. Here are the results:

Sixers | 4 - 0 | Nets

Celtics | 3 - 1 | Hawks

Cavaliers | 1 - 3 | Knicks

Bucks | 1 - 2 | Heat

Nuggets | 3 - 1 | Timberwolves

Suns | 3 - 1 | Clippers

Kings | 2 - 2 | Warriors

Grizzlies | 1 - 2 | Lakers

NBA Playoffs 2023 Round 1 schedule

The first round is almost over, as most matches were already played. However, we might still witness huge surprises and upsets. Below you can find the remaining NBA Playoffs 2023 Round schedule; the matches with a "*" sign mean that the series might come to an end before the game.

Monday's Game 4 doubleheader on TNT ? MIL/MIA, 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24

Game 4: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m. New York time | 4:30 p.m. Los Angeles time | 12:30 a.m. London time (April 25) | 5:30 p.m. Mexico City time | 8:30 a.m. Tokyo time (April 25)

Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m. New York time | 7:00 p.m. Los Angeles time | 3:00 a.m. London time (April 25) | 8:00 p.m. Mexico City time | 11:00 a.m. Tokyo time (April 25)

Tuesday, April 25

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, 7:30 p.m. New York time, 4:30 p.m. Los Angeles time, 12:30 a.m. London time (April 26), 5:30 p.m. Mexico City time, 8:30 a.m. Tokyo time (April 26)

Game 5*: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 9 p.m. New York time | 6:00 p.m. Los Angeles time | 2:00 a.m. London time (April 26) | 7:00 p.m. Mexico City time | 10:00 a.m. Tokyo time (April 26)

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m. New York time | 7:00 p.m. Los Angeles time | 3:00 a.m. London time (April 26) | 8:00 p.m. Mexico City time | 11:00 a.m. Tokyo time (April 26)

Wednesday, April 26

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m. New York time, 4:00 p.m. Los Angeles time, 12:00 a.m. London time (April 27), 5:00 p.m. Mexico City time, 8:00 a.m. Tokyo time (April 27)

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. New York time | 4:30 p.m. Los Angeles time | 12:30 a.m. London time (April 27) | 5:30 p.m. Mexico City time | 8:30 a.m. Tokyo time (April 27)

Game 5: Heat at Bucks, 9:30 p.m. New York time | 6:30 p.m. Los Angeles time | 2:30 a.m. London time (April 27) | 7:30 p.m. Mexico City time | 10:30 a.m. Tokyo time (April 27)

Game 5: Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m. New York time | 7:00 p.m. Los Angeles time | 3:00 a.m. London time (April 27) | 8:00 p.m. Mexico City time | 11:00 a.m. Tokyo time (April 27)

Thursday, April 27

Game 6*: Celtics at Hawks, TBD

Game 6*: Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD

Game 6*: Suns at Clippers, TBD

Friday, April 28

Game 6*: Bucks at Heat, TBD

Game 6*: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD

Game 6*: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD

Game 6*: Kings at Warriors, TBD

Saturday, April 29

Game 7*: Hawks at Celtics, TBD

Game 7*: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD

Game 7*: Clippers at Suns, TBD

Sunday, April 30

Game 7*: Heat at Bucks, TBD

Game 7*: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD

Game 7*: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD

Game 7*: Warriors at Kings, TBD

