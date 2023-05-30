Is your Spotify not playing on Alexa? Here is how to fix it!

If you've experienced the frustrating scenario of Alexa not playing Spotify, despite having both services properly linked and configured, you're not alone. While Amazon's intelligent assistant is designed to seamlessly integrate with the popular music streaming platform, technical difficulties or conflicts can sometimes disrupt the smooth playback of songs.

How to fix Spotify not playing on Alexa issues?

To fix the Spotify not playing on Alexa issues there are some troubleshooting alternatives you may take. Although the error is quite common, neither of the platforms has published any information regarding the issue.

Here are the steps you must take to fix the Spotify not playing on Alexa issue:

Make sure you have a stable internet connection

Keep your device/app updated

Check your Spotify settings

Apply some general fixes

Unpair Alexa from Spotify

Set Spotify as your default player

One of the primary factors that can impact Spotify playback on Alexa is the stability of your internet connection. A reliable and uninterrupted Wi-Fi connection is essential for seamless music streaming. Any interruptions or fluctuations in the connection can lead to sudden song stops and interruptions. Therefore, it's crucial to ensure that your Wi-Fi connection is stable and consistent to enjoy uninterrupted music playback.

Keep it updated

Sometimes, compatibility issues may arise between Alexa and Spotify due to software updates or changes in the application programming interfaces (APIs) used for communication. These updates can unintentionally disrupt the smooth playback of songs.

To address this, it's important to stay informed about any updates from both Amazon and Spotify. Regularly checking for software updates and ensuring that both Alexa and Spotify are running the latest versions can help mitigate any compatibility issues and improve the overall user experience.

Check your Spotify settings

Another potential cause of Spotify playback issues on Alexa is problems related to your Spotify account settings.

It is advisable to verify the following if you encounter the Alexa not playing Spotify problem:

Account status: Ensure that your Spotify account is active and in good standing.

Correct login: Double-check that you are logged in correctly with the appropriate credentials.

Authorization: Confirm that the authorization between Alexa and the Spotify app is properly set up.

Premium subscription: If you have a premium subscription, ensure that your payments are up to date.

Song restrictions: Certain songs may be subject to restrictions, leading to abrupt playback stops. Review your account settings to ensure there are no limitations in place.

Apply some general fixes

If the issue persists, it's time to try some troubleshooting steps to resolve the problem. Start by restarting your Alexa device, as this can often resolve temporary glitches. Additionally, ensure that your internet connection is stable and that your accounts are correctly linked.

If the problem persists, reaching out to Amazon or Spotify's technical support for further assistance and guidance is recommended. They can provide more tailored solutions based on your specific setup and configuration.

Unpair Alexa from Spotify

To unpair Spotify from Alexa, follow these steps:

Launch the Alexa mobile app on your device Tap on the "Settings" option Under "Alexa Preferences," select "Music & Podcasts" In the list of connected music streaming services, locate and tap on Spotify On the Spotify details page, click on the "Disable Skill" button Confirm the action by tapping on "Disable" on the confirmation page

Alternatively, you can use the Spotify app to unpair Alexa from Spotify.

Open your preferred web browser and visit Spotify's website Log in to your Spotify account Click on the profile icon (usually displaying your name) located at the top-right corner of the screen From the dropdown menu, select "Account" Scroll down the page until you reach the "Apps" section on the left side Look for "Alexa" in the list of apps with access to your Spotify account and click on "Remove Access"

By following these steps, you will successfully disconnect your Spotify account both from the Alexa app and Spotify's web platform.

Set Spotify as your default player

To expedite music playback and eliminate the need to specify "on Spotify" with every voice command, you can set Spotify as the default music player for Alexa.

We hope that the solutions mentioned in our guide were enough to solve your problem and that you were able to start listening to your favorite songs with Alexa again.

