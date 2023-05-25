Saving or copying may fail on Windows: here is why

Have you tried saving or copying again? That's Microsoft's workaround for a new issue that is plaguing some users of the company's Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft confirmed the new issue less than 24 hours ago on the official known issues and notifications support pages of its Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating systems.

Here are the links to the support pages:

Saving or copying files might intermittently fail, writes Microsoft in each of the notifications. The company explains that saving, copying or attaching of files may have intermittent issues under certain circumstances.

The issue affects these actions in 32-bit applications "which are large address aware and using the CopyFile API". Microsoft states that it is not aware that File Explorer, the default file manager of the Windows operating system, is affected by the issue. Office applications, if they are 32-bit applications, may be affected, however.

Office applications may throw the error "document not saved" if they are affected by the issue.

Microsoft explains further that Windows devices with commercial or Enterprise security software that use extended file attributes are "more likely affected by the issue". Most consumer devices are therefore not affected by the issue, according to Microsoft.

The workaround

Affected Windows users should try to save, copy or attach files again, in other words, repeat the operation, as it may work this time. The issue is intermittent according to Microsoft's description.

Microsoft is working on a full fix for the issue and plans to include it in an upcoming update for the affected platforms.

The issue may affect devices running both Windows 11 releases, as well as Windows 10 versions 22H2 and 22H1.

Resolved on Windows 10

Microsoft appears to have resolved the issue on Windows 10 through a Known Issue Rollback. Enterprise-managed devices need a special Group Policy to resolve the issue.

The special Group Policy is found under Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> Name of special Group Policy.

Downloads are provided for both Windows 10 versions that are affected by the issue:

Closing Words

It is unclear why Microsoft made the decision to use a known issue rollback on Windows 10 only. It is possible that the known issue rollback for Windows 11 will be announced later.

Most Home users should not be affected by the issue and it is possible to overcome the issue by repeating any failed save, copy or attach operation on the system.

Now You: have you experienced similar issues recently?

Summary Article Name Saving or copying may fail on Windows: here is why Description Microsoft confirmed a saving and copying issue that affects its Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement