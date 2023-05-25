Windows 11 adds End Task option to taskbar

Microsoft is set to revolutionize the user experience of Windows 11 with the introduction of a much-awaited force quit option and a range of taskbar improvements. In response to user demands for a more streamlined and efficient app management process, Windows 11 will now enable users to forcefully close unresponsive or problematic applications directly from the taskbar, mirroring the functionality found in macOS.

Alongside this feature, Microsoft has unveiled other exciting additions, such as enhanced archive support, a cutting-edge AI assistant, and a dedicated platform for developers. Let's delve into the details.

Goodbye Taskbar Manager

Windows 11 users can now bid farewell to the hassle of navigating through the Task Manager to terminate unresponsive apps. The force quit option, akin to its macOS counterpart, will reside conveniently on the taskbar as we saw in the previous Insider build.

With a simple click, users will be able to swiftly close crashed or buggy applications, freeing up system resources and ensuring a smoother overall user experience. This highly anticipated addition was initially spotted in early test versions of Windows 11 and has been officially confirmed by Microsoft at the Build developers conference.

Taskbar enhancements are on the way

In response to user feedback, Microsoft has introduced a host of taskbar improvements in Windows 11 to enhance productivity and ease of use. Among the notable features is the introduction of the "never combine mode," which grants users greater control and visibility over their open applications.

Each app window will be displayed individually on the taskbar, accompanied by clear labels, allowing for easy identification and quick access. This enhancement resolves the absence of this feature at the initial release of Windows 11, demonstrating Microsoft's commitment to refining and optimizing the user experience based on user expectations.

Furthermore, the latest Windows 11 test build introduces backup and restore capabilities for PCs, simplifying the process of transferring apps, settings, and even Wi-Fi network credentials to new devices. This feature will undoubtedly be welcomed by users who frequently upgrade or change their hardware, as it eliminates the hassle of reconfiguring their systems from scratch. In addition to these practical enhancements, Microsoft has taken the opportunity to refine the emoji collection in Windows 11, ensuring that the emotive expressions are more recognizable and engaging.

Microsoft has been dealing with Windows 11 problems for a long time. Let's hope that we will soon get the promised perfect operating system.

