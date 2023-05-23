Here are the AMD Radeon RX 7600 final specs

The upcoming graphic card of AMD, Radeon RX 7600's final specs have been leaked, and most of the details about it have surfaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

AMD is getting ready to launch its new GPU, and thanks to the recent leaks, we know what to expect from the upcoming graphics card. According to VideoCardz, the final specs of AMD Radeon RX 7600 are now clear and it may surprise some of the AMD fans.

RX 7600 will consume more power compared to its predecessor. While RX 6600 had total board power of 132W, AMD has increased that to 165W for its new GPU. Besides, the recommended power supply wattage has also increased from 450W to 550W. RX 6600 was based on RDNA 2 architecture and the new 7600 model is powered by RDNA 3 architecture.

There have been other leaks in addition to the board power specifications. The whole specifications, including clocks and memory configuration, have been confirmed only a few days before launch. The card will come equipped with a boost clock of 2625 MHz and a gaming clock of 2250 MHz. Its entire 32 Compute Unit & 2048 Stream Processor configuration of the Navi 33 GPU has also been confirmed.

The card will feature quicker memory compared to the RX 6600, per the leaked spec sheet. With 18 Gbps GDDR6 modules, the RX 7600 will have a maximum bandwidth of 288 GB/s. Aside from the RX 6600's 413 GB/s, AMD also reports data on an effective bandwidth of 477 GB/s, which includes Infinity Cache. Even though the memory is faster, the memory bus is still only capable of carrying 128 bits.

Here is a detailed comparison of AMD RX 6600 and RX 7600:

Expected release date: May 25

The website has also mentioned that the expected release date for AMD's new GPU is May 25, only two days from today. However, we still don't know how much it will be. AMD hasn't disclosed an official price tag yet.

Advertisement