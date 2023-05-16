237,000 US government employees affected by data breach

According to a recent report, a data breach at the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) led to the leak of personal information of 237,000 current and past federal government employees.

A data breach has leaked 237,000 federal government workers' personal information, who are related to the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT). According to Reuters, the data breach didn't affect any safety measures of the transportation system, but it also didn't reveal the group or the person behind this cyberattack.

The United States Department of Transportation has begun an investigation into the hack and has stopped access to the transit benefit system until it is secured and restored, according to the agency. In an email obtained by Reuters on Friday, the USDOT informed Congress that its first investigation into the data breach had "isolated the breach to certain systems at the department used for administrative functions, such as employee transit benefits processing."

USDOT didn't mention what data was stolen, whether there was enough to launch identity theft attacks, or whether any payment information was exposed. We also don't know if the stolen data was already used to perform malicious activities.

"The maximum benefit allowance is $280 per month for federal employee mass transit commuting costs. The breach impacted 114,000 current employees and 123,000 former employees," said Reuters.

Data breaches increased recently

This is the third big data breach this week. Recently, Intel revealed that its systems also got affected after MSI got hacked a while ago. Around two months ago, the Money Message gang targeted MSI and stole sensitive information, including the firmware source code of MSI motherboards. Other organizations were also impacted by the attack, including Intel, which discovered a leak of Boot Guard keys.

After that, Toyota unveiled the shocking truth. Toyota Japan reported that the personal and car information of 2.15 million customers was released on the internet because of a cloud misconfiguration. Furthermore, the information has been available on the internet for almost a decade, but the corporation only recently found it in April.

