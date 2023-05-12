The Warriors vs. Lakers matchup in the Western Conference is one of the most exciting matchups of this year's NBA Playoffs 2023 action. Despite having the advantage after the fourth game, Los Angeles Lakers failed to finish the job and gave the Warriors another chance. Today's game is very important for both sides, and if you are an NBA fan, you must watch it. Here is how to watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world!

For Game 6, the series will return to Los Angeles. Golden State finished 11-30 on the road in the regular season and is 0-2 in this series at Crypto.com Arena, but as Curry demonstrated in Game 7 of the first round, the team is the defending NBA champion for a reason.

THURSDAY BRACKET UPDATE ? Celtics force Game 7.

Nuggets advance to the WCF.#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/l5CRTxcYEE — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2023

The Lakers are very close to the Conference Finals

In Game 5, Anthony Davis took a hit in the face and had to leave the arena in a wheelchair due to a concussion. LeBron said that "the medical team said he’s doing better,” but he may miss the game.

On Monday, Game 4 seemed like Stephen Curry vs the world, and while he finished with a 31-point triple-double, he was not himself, hitting 3-of-14 from 3-point range and with little support. The Warriors won 121-106 in a must-win Game 5 at Chase Center on Wednesday night, trailing the series 3-1. Steph Curry led the Warriors with 27 points and eight assists, while Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green all had 20-point games.

Curry has gone cold on 3-pointers, which is unusual for a guy who sometimes goes full halves without missing. Curry is currently 6-for-25 in his past two games and shooting 35.8% on 3-pointers for the series and 37.1% overall in the 2023 playoffs after another lackluster performance (3-for-11) on Wednesday. Both figures are below average for him, as he has never shot less than 37.7% on 3-pointers in any playoffs (2018-19).

Steph. TOUGH. Warriors lead Game 5 in Q4 ?: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/xod9KLRxeJ — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2023

When is the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs 2023?

The Warriors vs. LAkers Game 6 is on Friday, May 12, at 10:00 p.m. ET. As both teams are on the western side of the country and there are NBA fans all around the world waiting for this game, we have also listed a couple more starting times for different time zones. Check them out below:

Los Angeles: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Mexico City: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. London: 3:00 a.m. (May 13)

3:00 a.m. (May 13) Madrid: 4:00 a.m (May 13)

4:00 a.m (May 13) New Delhi: 7:30 a.m. (May 13)

7:30 a.m. (May 13) Tokyo: 11:00 a.m. (May 13)

11:00 a.m. (May 13) Sydney: 12:00 a.m. (May 13)

How to watch Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 of NBA Playoffs 2023?

The Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 will be aired live on ESPN. You can open the channel on your TV either before the game to watch the pre-game show or at the starting time mentioned above. Remember that the shows will continue after the game, and you will have the option of listening to some of the biggest NBA legends commenting on the game.

A second method is to watch the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 live stream. ESPN has its own service named "ESPN+," and if you are subscribed to it, you can watch the game, including the pre and post-game shows. Other live stream services that will air the game are fubo and Sling TV.

How to access Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 live stream?

You may face issues if you are trying to connect to these services outside of certain countries, including the United States. It doesn't mean that you won't be able to watch the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 live stream, as VPNs will help you overcome any issues! Regardless of geographical restrictions, you may watch the game live using VPNs.

VPN services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark may be used to bypass geographical restrictions and watch the game from anywhere in the world. NordVPN is currently offering a 63% discount and an additional three months if you subscribe to a year-long contract for just $88.83! You may also use other VPNs, such as ExpressVPN or Surfshark, to watch the Warriors vs. Lakers Game 6 live stream from anywhere in the world.

LAKERS-WARRIORS IS GOING TO GAME 6 ? Steph: 27 PTS, 8 AST

Draymond: 20 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST

Wiggins: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/6W2sxnzOMl — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2023

Warriors vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs 2023: Results and Schedule

Currently, the Lakers are leading the series 3-2, and the competition might either end today or the Warriors can also force another game to keep their hopes alive. If the Lakers win today, there won't be another game. You can find the whole results and schedule below:

Game 1: Warriors | 112 - 117 | Lakers

Game 2: Warriors | 127 - 100 | Lakers

Game 3: Lakers | 127 - 97 | Warriors

Game 4: Lakers | 104 - 101 | Warriors

Game 5: Warriors | 121 - 106 | Lakers

Game 6: Warriors at Lakers, May 12, 10:00 p.m. ET.

Game 7*: Lakers at Warriors, May 15, 8:00 p.m. ET.

