How to watch Celtics vs. Sixers Game 6 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world

The NBA Playoffs 2023 are getting more and more exciting as the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers prepare for Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Sixers have the upper hand and have the opportunity to win the series today. Let's take a look at the matchup between two of the best teams, as well as how to watch Celtics vs. Sixers Game 6 from anywhere in the world!

BRACKET UPDATE ? The Warriors and Knicks force Game 6 ?#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/2mYUsEdwUl — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2023

The Sixers are one win away from Conference Finals

The Philadelphia Sixers are only one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, as they are currently leading the series with a score of 3-2. The Sixers' success in this series has relied mostly on backcourt output. James Harden had two 40-point games, and Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points in Game 5. Those players have produced strong additional scoring with Embiid, giving the Sixers a series lead. To win the series in Game 6, Philadelphia will need one or both of those players to go off again.

On the other hand, there is a group of players that are considered the biggest favorites of this year's NBA trophy. In Game 5, Tatum did everything he could with 36 points and 10 rebounds alongside Jaylen Brown, who had 24 points, but the rest of the team wasn't really productive on offense. Smart had a 14-point game which can also be considered okay, but Horford had 0 points in 25 minutes with 0/7 from downtown. Celtics need to find ways to be more productive on offense, and they also have to stop any extra efforts from names like Tyrese Maxey.

When is the Celtics vs. Sixers Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs 2023?

Celtics vs. Sixers Game 6 will take us to Wells Fargo Center, and it will start on May 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET, local time. Here are the other starting times for people living in different parts of the world:

Los Angeles: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Mexico City: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. London: 12:30 a.m. (May 12)

12:30 a.m. (May 12) Madrid: 1:30 a.m (May 12)

1:30 a.m (May 12) New Delhi: 5:00 a.m. (May 12)

5:00 a.m. (May 12) Tokyo: 8:30 a.m. (May 12)

8:30 a.m. (May 12) Sydney: 9:30 a.m. (May 12)

How to watch Celtics vs. Sixers Game 6 of NBA Playoffs 2023?

All NBA Playoffs 2023 games are aired live either on TNT or ESPN. Today, the competition will be streamed live on ESPN, and if you are planning on watching the game on your TV, you will have to turn the channel on before the tip-off. There will be very interesting and also informative pre-game shows, including some of the biggest names in the league. Besides, the shows will continue with a post-game show, NBA legends discussing the game.

However, you don't have to have cable TV at your home as you can also watch Celtics vs. Sixers Game 6 live stream. As today's coverage will be provided by ESPN, you can use the ESPN+ service to access the game on a portable device or smart TV. Other services like Sling TV or fubo will also let you access the live stream.

ESPN+

Hulu Live

Sling TV

YouTube TV

FuboTV

How to access Celtics vs. Sixers Game 6 live stream?

Unfortunately, the above services are not available in every region, but that is no barrier to experiencing the NBA Playoffs 2023 spirit on your smartphone, PC, tablet, or smart TV. Despite the regional limitations, you may watch the game live by using VPNs. Some of the best VPN services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark may be used to avoid geographical limitations and watch the game from anywhere in the globe. Currently, NordVPN offers a sweet 63% discount and extra three months if you choose to subscribe for a year-long plan, and it is only $88.83!You can also try other VPNs like ExpressVPN or Surfshark to watch the Celtics vs. Sixers Game 6 live stream from anywhere in the world without facing any issues.

Celtics vs. Sixers NBA Playoffs 2023: Results and Schedule

Today, we will be seeing these two teams compete for the sixth time in this series. If the Sixers get the win today, the seventh game won't be needed, as Celtics will be out of the competition. If Celtics win today's game, they will have another chance. Here is the full schedule and previous results:

Game 1: Celtics | 115 - 119 | Sixers

Game 2: Celtics | 121 - 87 | Sixers

Game 3: Sixers | 102 - 114 | Celtics

Game 4: Sixers | 116 - 115 | Celtics

Game 5: Celtics | 103 - 115 | Sixers

Game 6:Celtics at Sixers, May 11, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 7*: Sixers at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)

