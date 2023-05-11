How to watch Roma vs Leverkusen from anywhere in the world?

Special Offer: 12 Months + 3 months FREE: Stream Europa League matches from anywhere in the world with a subscription to ExpressVPN. Get a yearly subscription to ExpressVPN and get an extra three months for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roma and Bayer Leverkusen are set to clash in the Europa League semi-finals, with both teams fighting for a spot in the final held in Budapest.

The Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen Europa League semi-final is an encounter that promises to be full of excitement and drama. Both teams will be looking to take a step closer to the final and add more trophies to their respective cabinets.

The game is sure to be a spectacle for football fans around the world and we are here to tell you how to watch Roma vs Leverkusen match anywhere in the world. But before we do that, let's take a look at why both teams are at this stage.

Roma's recent form

The Italian giants have progressed to the semi-finals for the third season in a row, after beating Feyenoord in the quarter-finals. They also overcame RB Salzburg and Real Sociedad to get to this stage. Roma's European form has been impressive under the stewardship of coach Jose Mourinho, who has guided the team to victory in 10 of their last 11 knockout ties.

However, their recent form in Serie A has been less impressive, with the team going winless in their last four games. This has left them five points off fourth place with just four rounds remaining.

Bayer Leverkusen's recent form

Bayer Leverkusen head into this game after a 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions. They recently suffered a setback with a 2-1 defeat to Koln in the Bundesliga. The German outfit has made it to the semi-finals by eliminating Monaco, Ferencvaros, and Union Saint-Gilloise. They are nine games unbeaten away from home and will be looking to cause an upset against Roma.

Head-to-Head

These two teams have never met before in a competitive fixture, making this match an exciting prospect for both sets of fans. Mourinho will be hoping to get the better of his former player Xabi Alonso, who was managed by the Portuguese coach for three seasons at Real Madrid.

How to watch Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League semi-final?

UEFA's official broadcast partners offer fans across the world the opportunity to watch the drama of the UEFA Europa League. The coverage includes both live and delayed matches, as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.

The list of countries with broadcast partners includes a wide range of nations from Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific. The list is as follows:

Europe

Austria: ServusTV, ORF, Sky Austria

Belgium: Telenet, SBS VRT, RTBF, beTV

France: Canal+, M6, RMC Sport

Germany: RTL

Italy: Sky Italia, DAZN, RAI

Netherlands: Talpa, ESPN

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV

Spain: Telefonica, Mediaset

United Kingdom: BT Sport

Africa and Middle East

South Africa: SuperSport

Middle East/North Africa: beIN

Americas

Brazil: SBT, ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: DAZN

United States of America: CBS, TUDN

Asia and Pacific

Australia: STAN

India & Indian subcontinent: Sony

Japan: WOWOW, UEFA.tv

New Zealand: Spark

Philippines: Tap TV

Singapore: beIN

Vietnam: FPT

Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League semi-final streaming coverage

There are several live stream alternatives available to fans who want to watch the UEFA Europa League matches. Some of the options include:

UEFA.tv: UEFA's official streaming service, which provides live coverage of matches in selected regions

DAZN: A sports streaming service available in several countries, including Canada and Poland

CBS All Access: A streaming service in the United States that provides live coverage of UEFA Europa League matches

beIN Sports Connect: A streaming service that offers live coverage of matches in selected regions, including the Middle East and North Africa

ESPN+: A subscription-based streaming service available in the United States that offers live coverage of UEFA Europa League matches

Fans should check their local broadcast partners and official UEFA websites for further information on live-streaming options.

When is Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League semi-final match?

The AS Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen match in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League will take place on Thursday, May 11, at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. This highly-anticipated encounter is expected to showcase some impressive defensive skills.

For viewers in the United States, the match will kick off at 3:00 PM EDT in New York, 12:00 PM PDT in Los Angeles, and 1:00 PM MT. In London, the match will start at 8:00 PM GMT+1.

What is the best VPN to watch Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League semi-final?

One of the major advantages of using ExpressVPN to stream the Roma vs Leverkusen match is that it allows viewers to access the live coverage as if they were in the location where the coverage is available, regardless of their actual physical location. This means that they can enjoy the same high-quality coverage and commentary as those watching from the location where the match is being broadcasted, without being limited by regional restrictions.

Besides providing access to live sports events, ExpressVPN also ensures online privacy and security. By encrypting the user's internet connection, ExpressVPN can prevent third-party interception of personal data and tracking of online activity. This is particularly important when streaming live sports, where online security threats are more common. With ExpressVPN, viewers can enjoy the match with complete peace of mind regarding their online security being compromised.

Roma vs Leverkusen lineups

Roma will welcome back experienced campaigners Georginio Wijnaldum and Paulo Dybala, who returned to training this week. However, Chris Smalling and his deputy Marash Kumbulla are still absent, while Zeki Celik is available again after serving a Serie A suspension.

Bayer Leverkusen will be without Andre Lunev, Patrik Schick, and Charles Aranguiz due to injury. Florian Wirtz, who has played a part in more Europa League goals than any other player since the conclusion of the group stage, will lead the visitors' front three, alongside Moussa Diaby. Amine Adli or Adam Hlozek is expected to join them.

Here are the possible lineups for both teams:

Roma possible starting lineup: Patricio, Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Zalewski, Matic, Wijnaldum, Spinazzola, Pellegrini, Dybala, Abraham.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup: Hradecky, Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Tapsoba, Bakker, Diaby, Adli, Wirtz.

Disclaimer: Some of the links added in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for gHacks.

Advertisement