Special Offer: 12 Months + 3 months FREE: Stream Europa League matches from anywhere in the world with a subscription to ExpressVPN. Get a yearly subscription to ExpressVPN and get an extra three months for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

All eyes will be turned to the Europa League Semifinals matchup of Juventus vs. Sevilla on Thursday. Both teams came here with strong performances in previous stages. Despite having questionable times in domestic tournaments, both Juventus and Sevilla are on another level in the European competition. In this article, we will show you how to watch Juventus vs. Sevilla from anywhere in the world to help you live the spirit live without facing any issues!

Juventus vs. Sevilla line-ups and latest updates

Juve is not having the best year in the club's history, as they recently lost the championship race to Napoli. Well, it wasn't really a "race," as Napoli has been very dominant since the start of this season. Juventus is also out of the Italian Cup race, so the European League is the only chance Allegri has. Juventus reached the semifinal mark by eliminating Sporting CP with a 1-0 in Turin and a 1-1 draw in Portugal. The only prominent absence due to a cruciate ligament injury is Mattea De Sciglio.

At the beginning of the season, Sevilla signed the Brazilian defender Marcao from Galatasaray after his top-notch performances both in the Turkish league and Europe. However, Marcao is having an unfortunate season as he missed most of the matches due to injuries, and he won't be on the field today against Juventus. Tanguy Nianzou will also miss the game due to a muscle injury, and Sevilla's misses look much more worse than Juve's.

These teams met five times in the past, and Juventus won three of the matches, while Sevilla's win count is only one. The Italian and Spanish clubs have one draw in history.

"I like to play with three midfielders, also because of the characteristics of those I have at my disposal. Against Sporting [in the quarter-final decider], we had to open the game, but we rushed the play in the box, and more patience was needed. We didn't shoot much from outside the box, and we must improve," said Allegri, the coach of Juventus.

Sevilla's coach, José Luis Mendilibar, said, "I imagine this is going to be a very similar experience [to playing Man United]. For Sevilla, a European final would continue what they have been doing in the last few years. They reach the final almost every year, and when they reach it, they normally win. For me, it would be the greatest thing. I've done great things at other teams, but nothing bigger than this."

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di María; Vlahovic

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Óliver Torres, Lamela; En-Nesyri

How to watch Juventus vs. Sevilla Europa League Semifinal?

The competition will be pretty high and entertaining for sure, but how to watch Juventus vs. Sevilla Europa League Semifinal game? Luckily, you have different options to choose from and below you will find all the information you need.

TV Coverage

The competition of Juventus vs. Sevilla will be aired live in many different countries in different languages, mostly specific to the channel's local language, but you can also try English broadcasts by checking out the channels with English coverage. If you are planning to watch the game on your TV, here is every TV channel in the world that will air Juventus vs. Sevilla:

Europe

Austria: ServusTV, ORF, Sky Austria

ServusTV, ORF, Sky Austria Belgium: Telenet, SBS VRT, RTBF, beTV

Telenet, SBS VRT, RTBF, beTV France: Canal+, M6, RMC Sport

Canal+, M6, RMC Sport Germany: RTL

RTL Italy: Sky Italia, DAZN, RAI

Sky Italia, DAZN, RAI Netherlands: Talpa, ESPN

Talpa, ESPN Portugal: SIC, Sport TV

SIC, Sport TV Spain: Telefonica, Mediaset

Telefonica, Mediaset United Kingdom: BT Sport

Africa and Middle East

South Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport Middle East/North Africa: beIN

Americas

Brazil: SBT, ESPN, TV Cultura

SBT, ESPN, TV Cultura Canada: DAZN

DAZN United States of America: CBS, TUDN

Asia and Pacific

Australia: STAN

STAN India & Indian subcontinent: Sony

Sony Japan: WOWOW, UEFA.tv

WOWOW, UEFA.tv New Zealand: Spark

Spark Philippines: Tap TV

Tap TV Singapore: beIN

beIN Vietnam: FPT

Streaming Coverage

Luckily, you can choose from a list of different streaming services according to your language and other preferences. Here is the full list:

UEFA.tv: UEFA's official streaming service, which provides live coverage of matches in selected regions

UEFA's official streaming service, which provides live coverage of matches in selected regions DAZN: A sports streaming service available in several countries, including Canada and Poland

A sports streaming service available in several countries, including Canada and Poland CBS All Access: A streaming service in the United States that provides live coverage of UEFA Europa League matches

A streaming service in the United States that provides live coverage of UEFA Europa League matches beIN Sports Connect: A streaming service that offers live coverage of matches in selected regions, including the Middle East and North Africa

A streaming service that offers live coverage of matches in selected regions, including the Middle East and North Africa ESPN+: A subscription-based streaming service available in the United States that offers live coverage of UEFA Europa League matches

When is Juventus vs. Sevilla Europa League Semifinal match?

Juventus vs. Sevilla is one of the two Europa League Semifinal matchups, and it will start at the same time as Bayer Leverkusen vs. Roma. The competition will be played on May 11, Thursday and will start at 9:00 p.m. local time. For more information about starting times in different timezones, check out the list below:

New York: 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. Los Angeles: 12:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. Mexico City: 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. London: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Madrid: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Turin: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. New Delhi: 12:30 a.m. (May 12)

12:30 a.m. (May 12) Tokyo: 4:00 a.m. (May 12)

4:00 a.m. (May 12) Sydney: 5:00 a.m. (May 12)

What is the best VPN to watch Juventus vs. Sevilla Europa League Semifinal?

ExpressVPN enables viewers to receive the live broadcast as if they were in the place where the coverage is accessible, independent of their actual physical location. This is one of the main benefits of utilizing ExpressVPN to stream the Juventus vs. Sevilla Europa League Semifinal match.

This means that they are not constrained by regional constraints and may experience the same high-quality footage and commentary as those viewing from the place where the match is being aired.

ExpressVPN not only grants access to live sporting events but also assures internet security and privacy. ExpressVPN can stop third parties from monitoring online activities and intercepting personal information by encrypting the user's internet connection.

This is especially crucial when watching live sports streams because there are more internet security dangers there. Viewers may watch the game with total confidence that ExpressVPN won't jeopardize their internet security.

Disclaimer: Some of the links added in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for gHacks.

Advertisement