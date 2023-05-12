Firefox 113.0.1 fixes three non-security issues in the browser

Mozilla has just released the first Firefox 113.0 point release. The update addresses three non-security issues in the browser, including an incorrect colors issue on Windows and a video playback issue.

Firefox 113.0.1 is already available and most users should get the update automatically, thanks to the browser's built-in updating functionality.

Firefox users who experience these issues may speed up the installation of the update by selecting Menu > Help > About Firefox. The installed version is displayed and an update check is performed. Any update that is discovered during the check will be downloaded and installed automatically. A restart of the browser is required to complete the process.

Firefox 113.0.1: the changes

The official Firefox 113.0.1 release notes list three different issues that Mozilla fixed in the update. The first issue affects color management on Windows. It was reported to Mozilla just two days ago. One user who commented on the issue noted that color management was broken everywhere in Firefox, including in the user interface and also on websites displayed in the browser.

Mozilla discovered that the issue was affecting Firefox installations on Windows only, and that only systems with installed color profiles were affected by the issue. The issue appears to have affected wide gamut displays in particular.

The two remaining issues that Mozilla fixed in Firefox 113.0.1 are both related to fullscreen activities in the browser. The first caused visible borders around fullscreen windows in the browser for some configurations. These configurations appeared to be related to -moz-appearance instructions in the userChrome.css file according to the bug report.

The second fullscreen issue affected video playback in fullscreen mode. Some Firefox users noticed tearing when watching videos in fullscreen in the browser. The bug report suggests that the issue affected Firefox installations on Windows 11 devices only.

Mozilla addressed all three issues quickly. The organization released Firefox 113.0 earlier this week. The release fixed several security issue in the browser, improved security meaningfully, and also introduced support for animated AV1 files.

Now You: did you experience any of the issues?

