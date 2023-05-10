Windows 11's latest beta update fixes the bug with uninstalling apps

Microsoft has released a new beta channel build for Windows 11, with the aim of addressing several frustrating bugs and glitches that have been affecting users. The latest release (build 22624.1755) includes fixes for a variety of issues, including a problem that caused the Settings app to crash when trying to uninstall apps in grid view.

Fixes in build 22624.1755

The new build of the Windows 11 beta channel includes several important fixes that address some of the most frustrating issues experienced by users. One of the most significant of these is the bug that caused the Settings app to crash when trying to uninstall apps in grid view. This has been a persistent issue for some time, and its resolution is sure to be welcomed by many.

Another fix included in build 22624.1755 is related to the Pinyin IME's insert text button, which was not displaying correctly in some cases. This fix should help to improve the usability of the feature, which allows users to input Chinese characters using phonetic spellings.

Both Build 22621.1755 and Build 22624.1755 include a single fix relating to the Windows Local Administrator Password Solution. The update addresses an issue where the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS) might stop responding when the system processes multiple local account operations simultaneously. This fix should help to improve the overall stability of Windows 11.

Known issues prior to the patch

Alongside these fixes, Microsoft has noted two known issues that users may encounter. Firstly, if you have the Bing button in the search box on the taskbar and restart your computer, you may experience a delay before the Bing button reappears. Secondly, users may temporarily see placeholders of the old 2-column layout in the widgets board when launching it for the first time, even if their device supports 3-columns.

The latest Windows 11 beta channel build brings some important bug fixes and improvements to the operating system. Microsoft's continued efforts to address user feedback and improve the stability and functionality of Windows 11 are to be commended, and it's clear that the company is working hard to deliver the best possible user experience. It will be interesting to see what other changes and improvements Microsoft has in store as Windows 11 continues to evolve.

