Humane's cutting-edge wearable AI demo sparks fascination

Humane has been working on a new project for over a year now, and the product has been finally revealed by the company's co-founder Imran Chaudhri at TED. During his TED talk, Chaudhri showed some of its features live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaudhri kept the dive in his breast pocket during his talk, and the fascination started within the second minute. He received a phone call from his wife, and when he held his hand up, the device projected the caller's ID and two options, accept or hang up. He eventually picks it up, and they chat with his wife for a while. However, he doesn't tap on the "answer" icon projected into his hands, and we don't hear a voice command, so we don't know how he answered the call.

You can watch the full video here.

The device is not only capable of projecting or answering phone calls. It is seen that if you press and hold the device with one finger and ask a question, in his example, he asks where he can buy a gift, and the name of a retail area is provided in response by the gadget. When he taps two fingers on Humane's wearable AI device, it translates what he said into another language while cloning his voice. He didn't specify any language, but the device translated his talk to French rapidly, which raised questions about how that happened.

Another feature it offers is keeping you updated on what is going on around you. By that, we mean recent emails, calendar events, and messages. Chaudhri presses, holds one finger on the device, and says, "Catch me up." The device gives all the necessary information to keep him updated.

One of the "craziest" features is that when he holds a chocolate bar in front of the device and asks whether he can eat it, the device recommends not to because of a food allergy he has. Chaudhri then shows that one of the most important things to consider in the AI industry is the user being in total control. He taps the device and says that he will eat it anyway, to which the device replies, "Enjoy it."

Chaudhri showed who the boss is

The godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton, left Google to talk about AI dangers, and Chaudhri showed how the new device obeys what you say and is aware of who the boss is.

Humane's new cutting-edge wearable AI demo surely sparked fascination. The company has been working on it for over a year, and we finally have our eyes on it. Chaudhri worked for Apple for over two decades, carrying his experience and knowledge to Humane to develop this device.

It doesn't have a name yet, or at least Chaudhri didn't mention it during his TED talk. We know a couple of its abilities, and it doesn't need a smartphone to operate, as it works on its own. Many questions need answers, but it looks like we still have time until this device hits the shelves. For example, do you need a breast pocket to use the device? How does it project the caller's information when it is in your pocket, and if you need to use a breast pocket, where does it really differentiate from a smartphone, or what extra features it offers?

Humane is expected to reveal all the details soon.

Advertisement