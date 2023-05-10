Here is the new Beats Studio Pro headphones

Apple is getting ready to roll out new Beats Studio Pro headphones in the near future, as discovered in a code found in the macOS Ventura 13.4 release candidate.

A Twitter user has discovered the upcoming Beats headphones in the backend code of macOS Ventura 13.4. The user, "@aaronp613," shared their discovery on the social media platform, saying that the new headphones are labeled as A2924. The user then said the official name of it will be Beats Studio Pro.

Following their discovery tweet, Aaron also shared some photos of the new Beats Studio Pro. The design looks just like the standard model that everyone is used to, but there are a couple of new colors. The Twitter user shared four different color options of the Beats Studio Pro, including a brown one that we have never seen before. Two of the other colors look standard, and there will also be a blue one, as seen above in the tweet.

"Press twice on the system button on Beats Studio Pro to cycle between the selected noise control modes," they added, which looks like a new feature developed for the Studio Pro model. However, the Twitter user also added that the code doesn't say if it will have the H1 or the H2 chip.

Beats is also working on a new Studio Buds Plus with a transparent colorway.

Aaronp613 also found the Apple Savings account before

When Apple releases a new update, people always find something new, and Aaron is one of them. The Twitter user is the first to report the Apple Savings Accounts feature a couple of days ago. They even gave the launch date, including basic information about the feature. Apple released it on April 18, just like Aaron tweeted.

Apple's Card Savings feature attracted many people in the United States and generated almost $1 billion in only four days. The company offers a %4.15 APY and a Daily Cash bonus.

