Here is the new Beats Studio Pro headphones

Beats Studio Pro
Onur Demirkol
May 10, 2023
Misc
|
0

Apple is getting ready to roll out new Beats Studio Pro headphones in the near future, as discovered in a code found in the macOS Ventura 13.4 release candidate.

A Twitter user has discovered the upcoming Beats headphones in the backend code of macOS Ventura 13.4. The user, "@aaronp613," shared their discovery on the social media platform, saying that the new headphones are labeled as A2924. The user then said the official name of it will be Beats Studio Pro.

Following their discovery tweet, Aaron also shared some photos of the new Beats Studio Pro. The design looks just like the standard model that everyone is used to, but there are a couple of new colors. The Twitter user shared four different color options of the Beats Studio Pro, including a brown one that we have never seen before. Two of the other colors look standard, and there will also be a blue one, as seen above in the tweet.

"Press twice on the system button on Beats Studio Pro to cycle between the selected noise control modes," they added, which looks like a new feature developed for the Studio Pro model. However, the Twitter user also added that the code doesn't say if it will have the H1 or the H2 chip.

Beats is also working on a new Studio Buds Plus with a transparent colorway.

Beats Studio Pro
Beats

Aaronp613 also found the Apple Savings account before

When Apple releases a new update, people always find something new, and Aaron is one of them. The Twitter user is the first to report the Apple Savings Accounts feature a couple of days ago. They even gave the launch date, including basic information about the feature. Apple released it on April 18, just like Aaron tweeted.

Apple's Card Savings feature attracted many people in the United States and generated almost $1 billion in only four days. The company offers a %4.15 APY and a Daily Cash bonus.

Advertisement

Related content

Meta ImageBind brings a new dimension to AI tech
Celtics vs. Sixers Game 5

How to watch Celtics vs. Sixers Game 5 in 2023 from anywhere in the world

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 8050
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Man City

Real Madrid - Man City: Where to watch Real Madrid vs. Man City, starting lineups, schedule

How to watch Nuggets vs Suns Game 5 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world?

Steve Wozniak warns about AI dangers

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved