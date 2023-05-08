Google Weather app gets a Material You-nique touch

Emre Çitak
May 8, 2023
Google Android
|
1

Android's weather experience received a revamp in 2021 with a Google Material Theme redesign, coinciding with the wide rollout of Material You to other first-party apps. Now, Google Weather is getting a facelift with Material You elements.

Powered by the Google app, the experience currently features three top tabs that offer a quick view of weather information for today, tomorrow, and the next 10 days. Each screen provides a high-level overview of the weather at a glance.

Key features of the Google Weather App redesign

Recently, a Googler tweeted a redesign of the Google Weather app, which appears to leverage a single main feed. The new design starts with a pill-shaped search bar that displays the location. The bar is gray in the screenshot, with proper support for the system's dark theme likely in place.

Beneath the search bar is the "Now" section, which displays the current temperature, condition, high/low, and feels like. This section appears on top of a Froggy illustration that's somewhat lacking in detail due to its width. A scrollable "Hourly forecast" is placed next, followed by a "10-day forecast" that includes the high/low temperature.

One can tap on each tab, including "Today," to see additional information like wind and sunrise/sunset (if available).

Google Weather App Redesign
Google Weather App redesign combines everything into a single page - Image: 9to5Google

Still in development

The redesign appears to be influenced by the Wear OS Weather app, which is already well-organized. Shifting to a single feed is a smart move that simplifies the user experience. It's also hoped that the redesign will cater to large-screen devices.

While there has been a demand for a weather app developed by the Pixel team to enhance the experience on Google phones, this redesign is a good start. The status bar shows that it might still be in development internally, but it's encouraging that Google is already testing it with employees.

While it is still unknown when Google will provide this update to users, you can become a Google Android Beta tester by using this link. Who knows, maybe you will be one of the first to experience the Google Weather App redesign.

Advertisement

Related content

3310 would be proud of the new Nokia XR21

Google fixes 52 security issues in the May 2023 security updates for Android

What is new in Android 14 Beta 1.1 patch?

Play Store's new "Ad"venture

Google is developing Timeline feature for Android System Settings

Nokia G11 Plus gets long-awaited update to Android 13

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tom Hawack said on May 8, 2023 at 11:28 am
    Reply

    “You-nique”, in French translates to “Vous-nique” which then translates back to “Screws-You”
    LOL
    Why always Google? [https://www.timeanddate.com/weather/] Informs-You, only

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved