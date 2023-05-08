ChatGPT will soon have access to the internet

The development that the whole technology world has been waiting for for a long time is finally happening and ChatGPT is finally among us as an AI chatbot that can access the internet. Despite Bing AI's access to the internet, it is a fact that it lags behind ChatGPT in terms of popularity, and the video posted by Generative AI on LinkedIn shows that it can access the internet from the ChatGPT interface which makes OpenAI more than one step ahead of its competitors in the race of chatbots.

But is this video new? Actually, no. Open AI announced months ago that it was working on ChatGPT official plugins and presented a model with internet access to users, but the chatbot that everyone loves to use is no longer the only one on the market. There are many AI-powered chatbots on the internet and many of them can access the internet.

Although not officially, it is possible to connect ChatGPT to the internet with various plugins right now. However, in our experience, these plugins give unstable and often buggy results. Integrating an official plugin with a professional team into OpenAI's ChatGPT would mean an innovation that would completely change the concept of research on the Internet.

In the tweet below from Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of Open AI, you can see how ChatGPT is reaching the internet.

Plugins for summarizing the response to a launch: pic.twitter.com/C6457eqRIk — Greg Brockman (@gdb) March 23, 2023

How to get access to ChatGPT browsing feature?

To gain access to the exclusive ChatGPT browsing feature, you must sign up for the ChatGPT Plugins waitlist. Initially, OpenAI is providing plugin access to a select group of developers and ChatGPT Plus users, with plans to gradually expand access. By joining the waitlist and receiving an invitation, users can take advantage of a variety of plugin functionalities that enhance their ChatGPT experience.

To join the waitlist and gain access to ChatGPT browsing feature, follow these steps:

Visit OpenAI's website and go to the ChatGPT Plugins waitlist page Click on the "Join Waitlist" button to access the signup form Fill out the necessary fields, including your first name, last name, email, and country of residence Indicate whether you would be willing to provide feedback about your plugin experience by selecting "Yes" or "No" Describe the types of use cases or new plugins you would like to see built, and if you have a specific plugin idea, share it in the designated field Specify how you plan to use the plugins by selecting either "I want to try plugins in ChatGPT" or "I am a developer and want to build a plugin" Choose how you are currently using ChatGPT, whether it's for personal, work, education, or other purposes Select the plugin you are primarily interested in, such as browsing, code interpreter, or third-party plugins

Click "Join Waitlist" to submit your application. Unfortunately, getting early access to this feature right now is about as difficult as winning the lottery... For now, we have no choice but to wait for the official release of ChatGPT browsing, but it doesn't seem to be too far in the future.

