Safari surges back to second spot in browser race

Apple users' favorite choice, Safari, has become the second most-used web browser in the world, placing right behind Google Chrome.

Millions of people use Apple's built-in web browser on a daily basis. It comes pre-installed on every Apple device and is preferred by millions of users. According to Statcounter, Safari has once again become the second most-used web browser in the world, covering the 11.87% of the worldwide desktop browser market share graph. Microsoft Edge is the third on the list, with a market share of 11%.

If you take all platforms, Safari is still in second place, but thanks to iPhones and iPads, its market share jumps up to 19.52%. Edge is mostly preferred on desktops as its market share on all platforms is only 4.64%; however, it is still higher than other browsers. Last month, Edge had a slight lead, but Apple took back second place in April.

Statcounter's worldwide desktop browser market share list is as follows:

Google Chrome: 66.13% Safari: 11.87% Microsoft Edge: 11% Firefox: 5.65% Opera: 3.09% Internet Explorer: 0.55%

Google Chrome is the sole leader

Google Chrome is by far the most used web browser in the world, and the competition is not even close. The second place changes hands between Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, but both browsers don't seem to get close to Google's browser any time soon.

Google recently launched a new update, allowing Chrome to run 10% faster, and the company continues to work on satisfying its user base with constant updates, improvements, and new features.

Chrome is leading the market with a share of 66.13%, dominating the industry. Safari is the closest competitor, and there is a huge gap between the two browsers. It looks like Chrome's dominance won't disappear soon unless nothing major and unexpected happens.

While Edge is number three on the list, Firefox comes fourth with a 5.65% market share. Opera saw a slight decrease compared to last month, but its numbers are pretty consistent. Lastly, Internet Explorer comes last with a 0.55% market share.

There are more Windows users compared to Mac, but Safari is still preferred to Microsoft Edge. However, one of the reasons Chrome is the sole leader in the market is that most Windows users use the browser instead of Edge daily. Many Mac users also use Chrome instead of Safari, meaning the browser gets users from different operating systems.

