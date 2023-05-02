Safari surges back to second spot in browser race

Safari second browser
Onur Demirkol
May 2, 2023
Apple
|
0

Apple users' favorite choice, Safari, has become the second most-used web browser in the world, placing right behind Google Chrome.

Millions of people use Apple's built-in web browser on a daily basis. It comes pre-installed on every Apple device and is preferred by millions of users. According to Statcounter, Safari has once again become the second most-used web browser in the world, covering the 11.87% of the worldwide desktop browser market share graph. Microsoft Edge is the third on the list, with a market share of 11%.

If you take all platforms, Safari is still in second place, but thanks to iPhones and iPads, its market share jumps up to 19.52%. Edge is mostly preferred on desktops as its market share on all platforms is only 4.64%; however, it is still higher than other browsers. Last month, Edge had a slight lead, but Apple took back second place in April.

Statcounter's worldwide desktop browser market share list is as follows:

  1. Google Chrome: 66.13%
  2. Safari: 11.87%
  3. Microsoft Edge: 11%
  4. Firefox: 5.65%
  5. Opera: 3.09%
  6. Internet Explorer: 0.55%
Safari second browser
Apple

Google Chrome is the sole leader

Google Chrome is by far the most used web browser in the world, and the competition is not even close. The second place changes hands between Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, but both browsers don't seem to get close to Google's browser any time soon.

Google recently launched a new update, allowing Chrome to run 10% faster, and the company continues to work on satisfying its user base with constant updates, improvements, and new features.

Chrome is leading the market with a share of 66.13%, dominating the industry. Safari is the closest competitor, and there is a huge gap between the two browsers. It looks like Chrome's dominance won't disappear soon unless nothing major and unexpected happens.

While Edge is number three on the list, Firefox comes fourth with a 5.65% market share. Opera saw a slight decrease compared to last month, but its numbers are pretty consistent. Lastly, Internet Explorer comes last with a 0.55% market share.

There are more Windows users compared to Mac, but Safari is still preferred to Microsoft Edge. However, one of the reasons Chrome is the sole leader in the market is that most Windows users use the browser instead of Edge daily. Many Mac users also use Chrome instead of Safari, meaning the browser gets users from different operating systems.

Advertisement

Related content

Apple Savings accounts

Apple Savings accounts almost reached $1 Billion in four days
Apple rolls out its first Rapid Security Response Update for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1

Apple rolls out its first Rapid Security Response Update for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1
iOS 17 concept renders reveal redesigned interface for Wallet, Health and Wallpapers

iOS 17 concept renders reveal redesigned interface for Wallet, Health and Wallpapers
How to rename iPhone

How to rename iPhone: Easiest way
Apple wants Widgets to be a core part of watchOS 10

Apple wants Widgets to be a core part of watchOS 10

How to use Walkie Talkie on Apple Watch?

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved