GTA Online weekly update (27.04): Challenges and more

The latest GTA Online weekly update for April 27 is finally here and it comes with a slew of new features and additions to the popular online game. In this update, players can look forward to a new Podium vehicle, exclusive discounts, and a Prize Ride Challenge Vehicle.

As always, Rockstar Games continues to provide new content every week, including login bonuses, boosted rewards for specific missions, featured races, and more. Let's take a closer look at what this week's update has in store.

New GTA Online content and event week

After the Last Dose missions were added a few weeks ago, we've had a break in new content, but Rockstar has some new additions this time around. This week's update features a new event week focused on the Last Dose missions, with Hard mode offering up some nice rewards until May 17.

The missions and rewards can be found below. The Weeny Issi Rally is also up for sale but only until May 3rd.

Prize Ride Challenge Vehicle

This week's Prize Ride car is the Överflöd Entity XF. To get your hands on it, you'll need to place top 3 in the Street Race Series for three days in a row.

Lucky Wheel Podium Reward Vehicle

The Ocelot Lynx is this week's Lucky Wheel Podium reward vehicle, so you could get it for free if your luck is in - or you know how to win every time.

HSW Test Ride

You can try out the Declasse Vigero ZX this week through special vehicle test rides obtained via Hao Street Races.

Price changes

Starting April 27, the prices of several vehicles in GTA Online will be lowered (Declasse Ruiner 2000, Ocelot Stromberg) or raised (Pegassi Oppressor Mk II) to better reflect their actual value or make them more accessible. Rockstar Games will continue monitoring in-game purchases to further adjust the prices at any moment.

GTA Online Twitch Prime gaming rewards

Twitch Prime Gaming rewards in GTA Online change regularly. This week, players can snag the following through Twitch Prime Gaming: GTA$100K each week for a total of $400K.

Free GTA Online bonuses

Sadly, unlike last week, there are no log-in bonuses up for grabs this week in GTA Online.

GTA Online discounts and offers

This week, players can enjoy exclusive discounts of 35% off on Karin Kuruma, 30% off on Eclipse Boulevard Multi-Floor Garage, and 25% off on Declasse Tulip M-100 and Överflöd Entity MT.

As always, the GTA Online weekly update brings a wealth of new content for players to enjoy. With new vehicles, rewards, and discounts, it's an exciting time to dive back into the world of Grand Theft Auto. It is a perfect time to hop back into the game while you eagerly wait for the release of GTA 6!

