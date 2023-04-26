AI workers turned into AI bosses

According to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, 66% of American adults surveyed would be uncomfortable applying for a job at an employer that uses AI to make hiring decisions. Additionally, 71% of respondents were opposed to AI making the final hiring decision. Although some respondents believe AI could be less biased than humans, others argue that AI may be unable to understand context or take into account all of the job applicants' qualities.

Companies like Goldman Sachs and Unilever have utilized AI tools in their recruitment efforts. However, Amazon shut down an AI recruitment tool in 2017 after it showed bias against women. HireVue's AI software has been used by various firms to screen job applicants' interviews during the recruitment process, and AI applicant-tracking software may also be employed to help with the hiring process.

Finding the middle ground on AI Recruitment

People have concerns about AI recruiters, with some respondents noting that AI may lack the personal connection needed for hiring. Furthermore, the study found that AI can perpetuate structural biases based on race or socioeconomic status. While some respondents are wary of AI recruiters, 32% of the survey respondents think that using AI to hire is a good idea.

The public debate surrounding how AI will impact work has heated up recently, given the buzz around new AI developments. Tech giants like Uber and Amazon were found to use AI to pay people different wages for the same job, leading to "algorithmic wage discrimination," according to a recent study. As AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT become more prevalent, companies may be more inclined to adopt AI tools to make workforce decisions.

