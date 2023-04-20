Police leaves Mullvad offices empty handed after trying to gain access to customer data

Mullvad, the Sweden-based maker of the Mullvad VPN solution, confirmed today that police showed up at the company's offices with a search warrant.

This happened on April 18, 2023 according to the company and was the first time that the company's offices were visited by the police with a search warrant.

According to Mullvad, at least six police officers from Sweden's National Operations Department (NOA) came to the company's offices in Gothenburg with a search warrant. The police's intention was to seize computers with customer data.

Mullvad says that it told the police that no such data existed, and that it demonstrated to the police officers how its service worked. According to the company, it also informed the police that seizes of its equipment would be illegal under Swedish law.

The police then consulted with the prosecutor according to Mullvad and left the offices "without taking anything and without any customer information". Mullvad notes that the seizing of the servers would not have helped the police, as no user data is recorded by it.

Mullvad operates a VPN that is different from the majority of VPN services that are available on the Internet. One of the main distinguishing factors is that Mullvad VPN's pricing is simple, as it is avaiilable for $5 per month without any hidden costs.

The company promises that it keeps no activity logs and does not even ask for personal information. Customers may use anonymous payment methods using cash or cryptocurrencies that Mullvad accepts, so that even these payments can't be traced back to individual customers.

Mullvad even dropped the ability to make recurring payments. The company argued last year that recurring payments would require it to save some customer data so that the payments could be processed. The removal of the option freed it from doing so, even if it meant that some customers might not renew their subscriptions, as it meant having to initiate payment processes again.

Mullvad launched Mullvad Browser, a privacy-focused browser based on Firefox ESR earlier this month. The browser was developed in cooperation with the Tor Browser team and can best be described as Firefox, but with better security and privacy options and tools.

Mullvad customers get another confirmation that the service is true to its words.

Now You: which VPN service do you use, and why?

