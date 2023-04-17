How to set up S-GPT on iPhone?

ChatGPT is a versatile tool that can be integrated into various devices and applications. With the ChatGPT API, users can even add the popular chatbot to their phones and use it with Siri. However, a new shortcut called S-GPT has been developed by Federico Viticci, which uses the ChatGPT API to integrate with Apple's applications.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is S-GPT?

S-GPT stands for "Shortcut-aided GPT", which is a shortcut developed by Federico Viticci that uses the ChatGPT API to integrate with Apple's applications.

S-GPT works with either ChatGPT-3.5 or ChatGPT-4, but even without the extra boosts that ChatGPT Plus offers, S-GPT works perfectly fine. The integration with Apple's ecosystem is impressive, and there are several applications for S-GPT.

What can you do with S-GPT?

S-GPT is integrated with several applications on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. These include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Safari share sheet : If a user shares a webpage with S-GPT, it will attempt to summarize it for them.

: If a user shares a webpage with S-GPT, it will attempt to summarize it for them. Clipboard: If a user wants S-GPT to do something with the text in their clipboard, ChatGPT will process the contents of their system clipboard. Users can ask S-GPT to check for grammar mistakes or summarize what's in the clipboard.

Trigger word: "clipboard".

Reminders and Calendar: S-GPT can analyze a user's upcoming schedule and let them know which days are too busy. Users can ask S-GPT to help them with their schedule.

Trigger word: "my schedule".

Live Text: S-GPT can summarize text extracted from any image in a user's photo library using Apple's Live Text technology. The photo will not be sent to OpenAI, only the text extracted from it on-device.

Trigger word: "live text".

Safari and URLs : If ChatGPT returns web URLs as part of its responses, S-GPT will offer users the ability to open those links in Safari as tabs.

: If ChatGPT returns web URLs as part of its responses, S-GPT will offer users the ability to open those links in Safari as tabs. Quick Look, Files, Finder, Translate, and other export actions : When a user wants to end their conversation with S-GPT and do something with it, they can say "export chat" to be presented with a list of actions. These include copying the full chat to the clipboard, saving it to a text file, and translating it to a different language using Apple's Translate feature. By default, responses exported to text files will be saved in iCloud Drive/Shortcuts.

: When a user wants to end their conversation with S-GPT and do something with it, they can say "export chat" to be presented with a list of actions. These include copying the full chat to the clipboard, saving it to a text file, and translating it to a different language using Apple's Translate feature. By default, responses exported to text files will be saved in iCloud Drive/Shortcuts. Music: This is a major feature of S-GPT. It can create a playlist in Apple's Music app for any list of songs returned by ChatGPT. Users can ask S-GPT to make a playlist with a specific number of songs, from a certain time period or artist, and more.

Trigger word: "playlist".

ADVERTISEMENT

How to set up S-GPT?

To set up S-GPT, users need to follow some simple steps.

Create an OpenAI account and make sure to have a pay-as-you-go billing plan, as S-GPT uses the ChatGPT API Get a ChatGPT API key from the API Reference section of your OpenAI account settings on the platform site Download the S-GPT shortcut and start the setup process, where you will be prompted to enter your API key Install the S-GPT Encoder

Once the setup is complete, the S-GPT shortcut should work as expected and you may utilize all the new features it has to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement