Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will take over the reins from the S23 series as heavy hitters in 2024. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be superior, flagship models like the S24 and S24 Plus cannot be overlooked. This article will look at the upcoming Galaxy S24 flagship models along with the latest news on its release.

Galaxy S24 Release Date

Samsung is expected to announce the launch of the Galaxy S24 series sometime in January or February 2024. Based on Samsung’s trend of flagship announcements, an early announcement is expected. Samsung is not expected to deviate from this trend and the market release of the phones is expected two or three weeks after the announcement. These are based on past behavior by Samsung and there could be changes to this.

Galaxy S24 Price

The price for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus is expected to be in the same range as the S23 Series. A starting price of $799 is expected for the S24 and a starting price of $999 is expected for the S24 Plus. At this early stage, the prices are expected to change.

Galaxy S24 Name

Samsung has settled into a comfortable naming scheme for its Galaxy series, so it can be assumed that this will continue with the S24 Series as well.

Galaxy S24 Camera

While nothing has been revealed yet, the cameras for the S24 and S24 Plus are expected to be triple setups. This includes a 50MP wide angle and a 12MP ultraWide angle. The phones may also feature a 10MP short lens and users are hoping that Samsung will bring more improvements to the camera experience.

Galaxy S24 Storage

Samsung is expected to repeat the S23 Series storage variations with the S24 and S24 Plus. The S24 may come with 128GB and 256Gb storage, while the S24 Plus is expected to come with 256GB and 512GB storage capabilities.

Galaxy S24 Design

While no news is available for the S24 and S24 Plus designs, both are expected to feature a flat design with a curved metal side frame. As far as size is concerned, the S24 Series may feature two variants - 6.1 inch and 6.6 inch.

Galaxy S24 Display

The S24 and S24 Plus models are expected to feature dynamic AMOLED displays with perfect contrast and high brightness. One thing that users expect from the S24 Series is a better screen refresh rate. Adopting better screen technology will help improve user experience.

Galaxy S24 Battery

No jump in the battery capacity is expected for the S24 Series. The S23 features a 3,900 mAh battery, while the S23 Plus featured a 4,700 mAh battery. This is expected to be the same for S24 and S24 Plus.

Galaxy S24 Software

Galaxy S24 will arrive with One UI 6, that will be based on Android 14.

Are the Models Worth the Wait?

If you haven’t recently upgraded your flagship model, you should opt for the S24 models. However, if you are using the S23 flagship phones, it may not be necessary to upgrade to the S24 models. It all depends on your preference. Watch this space for more information as it is made available.

