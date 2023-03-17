Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2: Next-generation performance

Qualcomm has introduced a mid-year refresh, Snapdragon + Gen 2 chipset, and it will roll out as early as this month.
Mar 17, 2023
Qualcomm has announced its newest upper mid-range chipset, Snapdragon 7+Gen 2. The company says it is the most powerful 7-series chip.

The company decided to skip Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 2. Besides, the original 7-series Gen 1 was made available for only a few phones, and the new chipset might be different. Qualcomm announced that it will be adopted by key OEM brands, including Redmi and Realme, and the commercial devices are expected to be launched this month.

“Snapdragon is synonymous with premium mobile experiences. Today’s launch of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 illustrates our ability to bring some of the most in-demand flagship features to our Snapdragon-7 series—making them accessible to more people,” said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are committed to delivering the most innovative solutions to meet the needs of consumers, our customers, and the industry at large.”

Qualcomm

Much better performance compared to last year

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 will offer better performance compared to last year's 7- series. The Qualcomm Kryo CPU boasts peak speeds up to 2.91GHz and provides over 50% improved performance, and the Adreno GPU is 2x better than before. Qualcomm addresses that its new chipset achieves up to 13% improved power efficiency for daily use, and the on-device AI is integrated across the entire platform.

The company says it stands out in gaming, capture, AI, and connectivity. It is supported with Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Auto Variable Rate Shading. It renders content in focus at full resolution and the background at a lower resolution to optimize power and performance. It also comes with an 18-bit Triple ISP to allow users to capture in mega low light mode. The new chipset also supports 200MP sensors and HDR video capture with triple exposure from two cameras simultaneously.

Snapdragon7+ Gen 2 has over 2x improved AI performance and can detect acoustic scenes while recognizing user activity. Lastly, the AI Super Resolution feature helps users to upscale game scenes and photos from 1080p to 4k.

Qualcomm's new chips for flagships take the credit every year. However, the company decided to concentrate on mid-range phone users. The new features will surely improve some of the most used not-flagship smartphones and boost their sales.

It is still not as good as the 8-series, but this chip is not for flagships. Compared to last year's 7-series, there is an obvious improvement.

More information can be found on the official Qualcomm website.

