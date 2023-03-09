Realme steals the spotlight from Apple with new feature

Realme launched its new C55 model smartphone with the Mini Capsule feature, almost identical to Apple's Dynamic Island.

Android smartphone manufacturers and Apple often "copy" each other's features, and none of them are entirely original. In its latest iPhone series, Apple introduced a new feature called Dynamic Island, bringing something new to the game. It was expected that Android brands to develop similar technology and implement it in their upcoming smartphones; Realme took the first step. The company's CEO accidentally announced it on Twitter a few weeks ago, and today it got official. GSM Arena noticed it first on the official Indonesian website of Realme.

Realme's new feature is called "Mini Capsule," and just like Dynamic Island, it protrudes from the left and right side of the phone's selfie camera hole-punch notch. It will display data consumption, low battery alerts, and charging status. Moreover, you will also be able to see your step count and walking distance, specifically for the day. It will make it easier for you to track your steps and see if you get closer to your goal. Unfortunately, the step count and data consumption features won't be available on launch but will be added later through an OTA update.

Moving on to Realme C55's technical specs, it comes with 33W SuperVOOC charging, making it the fastest-charging C-series smartphone. Realme has also announced that most of this year's lineup will either support 33W or faster charging. It uses a classic Helio G88 SoC processor on top of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage on top of a microSD card slot that supports up to 1TB. C55's default runs Android 13-based Realme UI4.0.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Realme C55 comes with a classic 6.72-inch FullHD+ 90Hz display with a peak brightness of 680 nits. The fingerprint sensor is once again underneath the side power button. You can take cool photos with its 64MP primary camera joined by a depth sensor and an 8MP on the front to take "okay" selfies. C55 is one of the regular, quiet affordable Android smartphones, but what differentiates it from others is the new Dynamic Island-like feature.

As mentioned, it is unsurprising because the company's CEO leaked the feature on Twitter. Despite deleting the tweet immediately, many people captured it and shared it online. Realme is not the only Android phone brand working on a Dynamic Island-like feature. Reportedly, Huawei is also looking to bring it to its new phones. It is expected that the company will reveal it with Nova 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement