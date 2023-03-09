Apple dedicates considerable resources towards developing a cohesive ecosystem that spans across hardware, software, and services. Research data indicates that device ownership among different age groups of US consumers is almost indistinguishable. For example, a study conducted in 2022 revealed that 87% of teenagers in the US possess an iPhone, and recent data from February 2023 suggests that 34% of younger individuals own an Apple smartphone.

Nonetheless, the latest report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) indicates that device usage profiles, as of December, do not exhibit significant variations across age groups. Although iPhone ownership surpasses that of iPads and Macs, the results remain comparable among age brackets.

In the 18-34 age bracket, iPhone, iPad, and Mac ownership is approximately 22% for each device, and the figures for the 25-34 age group show 27% for iPhone users, 28% for iPad owners, and 31% for Mac enthusiasts. Comparable results are evident for other age ranges, including 35-44, 45-54, 55-65, and over 65. The differences in device ownership between these age groups are minimal, with percentages not deviating by more than 5% for each device.

CIRP's research suggests that Mac users tend to be somewhat younger, perhaps because educational institutions frequently utilize Macs. Nonetheless, Apple's overarching strategy appears to be effective. "Once again, the Apple plan is working," they noted. "While there are more iPhone owners than iPad and Mac owners, they have a lot in common — and continue to be the best potential customers for each other device."

