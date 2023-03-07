“Line” Adds and Gets 2000 Users in 3 Days

LINE is a popular Japanese messaging platform that was launched in 2011. It was created by NHN Japan, a technology company that started its operations in 2001. They are also a subsidiary of the internet search company Naver Corporation. LINE has become a dominant player in the Japanese market with over 187 million active users worldwide.

Recently the app gained 200 000 users in 3 days. This is all thanks to the addition of a ChatGPT-based bot account that you can talk to. This ChatGPT-based bot is just like a regular chat as it feels like you’re talking to a natural person, and the interaction is flawless. You can bid farewell to loneliness. Some say it's science fiction from childhood coming to life. All you have to do is add “Al Chat-Kun” as a friend and start chatting. You can get up to 5 messages free per day, and an upgrade costs ¥680/month (about $5) for unlimited messages.

The platform has a variety of features beyond basic messaging, including free video and voice calls, games, sticker and emoji collections, shopping, and news. LINE also allows its users to share videos, photos, and other types of files with other users. In addition, the platform offers a timeline feature similar to most social media feeds where users can see updates and posts from their friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

LINE has expanded to other markets, including Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. Its presence is equally strong in these countries and has launched localized features and services to better serve these markets.

How to Use Line

LINE is a messaging app that works similarly to your Whatsapp messenger and can be installed from your app store. I have put together a few steps to get you started. Here’s how it works:

Create an account. To use LINE, create an account by downloading the app. You can sign up with your email address or phone number. Add friends. Once you've created your account, you can add friends by searching for them using their phone number, LINE ID, or by scanning their QR code. Start Chatting. You can start a chat with a friend by selecting their name in your friend list and typing a message. You can also send emojis, stickers, and photos. Make calls. LINE also allows you to make video and voice call with your friends. To make a call, tap the camera or phone icon on your friend’s chat. Sharing moments. LINE also allows you to share videos, photos, and text posts with friends. You can also see posts by your friends on your timeline. Other features. LINE also has other features like video chats, group chats, with multiple people, and a timeline where you can share your posts and see what your friends are up to.

Another great feature of LINE is its security. It uses end-to-end encryption, two-step verification, and a passcode lock to protect your account in voice calls, chats, and video calls, and files sent through the app. I hope you will try out LINE and join the masses.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement