Reddit working on TikTok-like Watch video feed

Reddit revealed some of the features that it plans to launch later this year. Among the new features are two new feed modes, called Watch and Read, an option to search comments of a post, and an improved user interface.

All of these features will launch in the Reddit app; it is unclear if some will also find their way into the web-based version of Reddit.

Watch and Read are two new view modes, which Reddit hopes will help users of the site focus on the content that they are interested in. Reddit users may post text, image and video content on the site, and a single view mode for all the different content types may not be ideal for some of the service's users.

Watch is focused on video content. Basically, what it does is create a filtered feed for video content, so that only that content is displayed in the feed.

The feed view is difference as well, as it displays videos in fullscreen mode in the Reddit app. Some post information, including the title, number of likes and comments, are displayed as well in that mode.

The new view mode for video content looks and feels similar to how TikTok presents videos to its users.

Read, the second new mode, is "a way to optimize content for people in a text browsing mode". It does not look all that different from Reddit's classic mode on first glance.

The Reddit app supports just two views currently: the card-based view and the classic view. The default cards view displays each post as a card, along with its title, images and other information. The classic view displays posts titles and some information.

Both look very similar to the upcoming Watch and Read views, only that the latter are optimized for specific types of content.

Third-party Reddit apps, like Boost and many others, support a wide variety of features that the default Reddit app doesn't support. Boost, for example, supports eight different view modes and a customize option. Among the modes is a gallery view, cards, slideshows, compact view and more.

Tip: did you know that you can access Reddit on mobile without using the app or signing-in?

Other features

Reddit is working on other improvements for its official application. One of the improvements adds the ability to search in post comments. Some Reddit threats are notoriously large, and comments may add valuable information to the topic. The ability to search in a post's comments helps users find specific content quickly in individual posts.

Reddit highlights plans to declutter the interface of its application. While it is unclear what the company means by that exactly, it is clear that the company wants to make the application more accessible with the design decision.

Additional improvements include a new option to watch video content on Reddit while, at the same time, "engaging in conversations", an updated web platform "to deliver fast and reliable experiences", chat enhancements, and more.

Now You: do you use Reddit?

