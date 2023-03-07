Click-saving update launches for Notepad++

Onur Demirkol
Mar 7, 2023
Apps
|
1

The latest Notepad++ update has brought right-click context menu option and a bunch of bug fixes to ensure it works better on Windows 11.

Windows 11's right-click menu for files moved some of the simple actions like copy and delete to small buttons, hiding the old options behind the "Show more options" menu. Unless the apps supported the new format, it added an extra click to launch applications' menu items. More apps are trying to adapt to it, including Notepad++. With its latest update, it now adds a "File Explorer" menu item entry for Windows 11.

Recently, Notepad++ launched the update 8.5, and it offers a little more than just bug fixes. According to a community post by donho, it has 24 new changes that both add new features as well as fixing bugs. The new "Edit with Notepadd++" feature is the most noticeable of all the entries on the change log. It also fixes the notepad replacement opening file name containing white space regression.

Notepad++ has launched its latest v8.5 update that both fixes many bugs and adds a click-saving option to improve the user experience.
How-to geek

"In v8.5 release, new explorer context menu entry "Edit with Notepad++" is added for WINDOWS 11 (via installer). Also a regression of notepad replacement problem has been fixed, and there are more bug fixes and new added enhancements," says the Notepad++ devs. You can download the latest update here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft has its own Notepad application, but many users prefer Notepad++ as it offers more features compared to the basic text editor. It is a popular open source alternative and replacement to the built-in app with programming language support, advanced find and replace functionality, and much more. Microsoft is also adding more features to its text editor, as it recently introduced Notepad with tabs in Windows 11. Even though it is only available in the Developer Channel of the Windows Insider Program, you can also sideload it by following the provided link.

Advertisement

Related content

WhatsApp promises to make its usage terms less confusing

WhatsApp promises to make its usage terms less confusing

Here is WhatsApp's new plan for unknown numbers
The Great TikTok Debate main

The Great TikTok Debate: Is the Bold Glamour Filter Really Powered by AI?
bitwarden

How to use Bitwarden passwords on the go
10 Useful iOS Shortcuts to Simplify Your Life

Unlock Your Productivity: 10 Useful iOS Shortcuts to Simplify Your Life
RPG Publisher Paizo doesn't Like AI

RPG Publisher Paizo doesn't Like AI

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. basingstoke said on March 7, 2023 at 11:30 am
    Reply

    “Windows 11’s right-click menu for files moved some of the simple actions like copy and delete to small buttons, hiding the old options behind the “Show more options” menu”.

    Idiocy – no clicks are saved if you compare with Windows 7,8, 10, etc – Windows 11 decided to hide the common options under “show more options”, clicks are not being saved – the old number of required clicks is being restored, big difference.

    If my dog takes a crap on the floor, I’m not gonna advertise that my floor is “cleaner than ever” after getting rid of the crap – that’s false advertising.

    And let’s take a look at the “edit with notepad++” feature – firstly, this looks like a simple registry change which could have been made by anyone if they were so inclined. I made a custom context option for right clicking on folders which spills the contents of said folder into whatever folder it’s in, these things are easily done and those that like managing their context menus have been doing similar for a while already, so this is really not newsworthy at all – especially considering how you can go to “open with” and select notepad++, as shown right there in the screenshot, which is the same number of clicks!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved