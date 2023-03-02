A Look At Tiktok’s Viral Bold Glamour Filter

More than 1 billion users use TikTokTikTok almost daily. The app allows users to create discover and share short-form videos. TikTok was created by a Chinese company called ByteDance and has become one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in the world.

Some of the app's trend-setting content includes dance videos which sometimes become challenges, comedy skits, and lip-syncs. TikTok has faced criticism over the years over the way it handles content moderation and user data.

The app also has multiple filters that you can use to alter the way you look or make yourself look better or even add makeup. Recently I tried out the AI filter on the app. I felt like the AI image that was created was nothing like me and so did other users. Some other users even came up with ways of making your AI look more like you.

Today we'll talk about the ‘Bold Makeup” filter that is also going viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons. Some users feel some of these filters alter the way we look without us even realizing it.

On TikTok using a filter comes standard, so it's very rare to find a filter that receives backlash. Well, this week the ‘Bold Glamour’ filter took the backlash world by storm. there are more than 7.6 million videos that have been created in just a few days using this filter. Despite this filter going viral, it felt different for some users despite the vast pool of filters on social media.

At first, the filter came off with people adding captions such as “this filter shows what you could look like with makeup.” It was only a matter of time before users' feelings changed as some felt the filter was too much and it should be illegal. some say the filter ruined their day and made them feel like shit.

Joanna Kenny an influencer who focuses on body confidence felt that this filter should come with a trigger warning. She also mentioned that the moment she removes the filter she loses a bit of self-esteem. So imagine what this filter that totally gives you a face beat could do once you realize you look nothing like it.

Kenny said some people argue that filters are the same as wearing a lot of makeup. She goes on to say that the look this filter creates is impossible to achieve with makeup. She also added that once the filter goes off your mental health is also affected.

Some research conducted by dove revealed that 50% of girls believe they don't look good enough without a filter while 60% get upset when their appearance doesn't match the filter. ‘Bold Glamour’ is a misleading filter because even the greatest makeup artist would have a hard time getting you to look like it.

Most users feel some filters are like a mask as they create an entirely different you from what the real world sees. Could the backlash on the Bold Glamour Filter be the answer to easing up on this illusionist AI and digitally generated makeup trend? We’ll have to wait and see.

