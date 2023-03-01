How to sign up for DuckDuckGo Windows browser waitlist

DuckDuckGo Windows browser enters beta, here's how to sign up for it

Ashwin
Mar 1, 2023
Browsers
|
2

The privacy-friendly search engine, DuckDuckGo is finally bringing its browser to PCs. The DuckDuckGo Windows browser is now available in private beta.

DuckDuckGo Windows browser enters beta

You may recall that I reviewed the DuckDuckGo Mac Browser when it was announced in April last year. I've been using it on my MacBook as a secondary browser, it's quite decent at blocking ads on web pages, but doesn't hide the place where the banners were supposed to be, so you're left with big ugly boxes here and there. It has some built-in privacy-friendly features such as a Fire button to delete all browser cookies and tabs, an option to fireproof websites (whitelist from deletion), Email protection to mask your real email address, and more.

DuckDuckGo's browser for Mac doesn't block the ad banners that appear in YouTube's search results, but you can use the Duck Player to watch videos without ads. The browser natively supports Bitwarden for autofill, but this feature has some limitations compared to the password manager's extensions for Firefox and Chrome, and also requires the Mac app to be running in the background. That said, DuckDuckGo updates its browser regularly to fix issues, you can download the Mac version from here. It's definitely heading in the right direction, but there's still a lot of work to be done before it can graduate out of beta.

ADVERTISEMENT

The macOS app uses Safari's WebKit engine (WKWebView). Now, coming to the PC version, DuckDuckGo for Windows is based on WebView2 which uses the Blink rendering engine, but it's not a fork of Chromium. The company says the Windows browser is good enough to be used as a daily driver, but also told users that DuckDuckGo for Windows does not have the Duck Player and Email Protection's autofill yet. These features will be rolled out in the coming weeks. So it's like the application's development is making some good progress.

The screenshot that you see above was shared by DuckDuckGo, it does look similar to the macOS version.

Image courtesy: DuckDuckGo

How to sign up for DuckDuckGo Windows browser waitlist

1. Install the DuckDuckGo app on your Android phone or iPhone.

2. Tap on the menu button, and open the Settings page.

3. Scroll down the pop-up until you see an option that says "DuckDuckGo Windows App" Beta. Tap on it.

4. On the next screen, tap the large button that is labeled "Join the Private Waitlist".

Join the DuckDuckGo Windows browser waitlist on Android

That's it. Once you are selected for the beta, the app will display a notification with a download link and a unique invite code.

I got curious, and changed the word mac in the macOS version's download URL, and managed to get the Windows app's installer, which is a ".appinstaller file". That means it is a Microsoft Store app, I installed it on Windows 11. You can download DuckDuckGo for Windows from "https://duckduckgo.com/windows". The current version of the app is 0.36.3.0.

DuckDuckGo Windows app install

Don't get your hopes up, though. You will still need an invite code (8 characters) from the mobile app to start using the browser on your desktop.

DuckDuckGo Windows browser invite code

The program's web page mentions that DuckDuckGo for Windows beta is available for Windows 10 (May 2020) or later.

Download DuckDuckGo for Windows PC

 

 

There is no word about a Linux version of the browser yet.

Have you tried the DuckDuckGo Windows browser?

Summary
How to sign up for DuckDuckGo Windows browser waitlist
Article Name
How to sign up for DuckDuckGo Windows browser waitlist
Description
DuckDuckGo's Windows browser is now available in private beta. Here's how you can sign up for the waitlist to get an invite code.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

The Problem of Other Minds: Assessing the Sentience of Chatbots like Bing

The Problem of Other Minds: Assessing the Sentience of Chatbots like Bing
Here’s how to unlock the true power of Bing with ChatGPT

Here’s how to unlock the true power of Bing with ChatGPT
Mozilla CEO Hints at Developing iPhone Browser without WebKit

Mozilla CEO Hints at Developing iPhone Browser without WebKit
Bing is broken: Microsoft’s new AI is insulting and gaslighting users

Bing is broken: Microsoft’s new AI is insulting and gaslighting users
Locking Chrome Incognito Tabs on iPhone and iPad with Face ID/Touch ID: A Step-by-Step Guide

Keep your browsing private: A step-by-step guide to locking Chrome Incognito tabs on iOS with Face ID/Touch ID
When is Microsoft dropping the exciting new Bing AI?

Microsoft's Bing AI: What we know so far and when it could be dropping

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Jek Porkins said on March 1, 2023 at 5:06 pm
    Reply

    If it doesn’t support extensions and most specifically ad-blocking and pop up blocking like the mobile counterpart, it’s completely useless.

  2. basingstoke said on March 1, 2023 at 6:33 pm
    Reply

    wait – it’s not chromium? how?

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved