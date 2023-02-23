Google Plans to Implement Desk Sharing among its Employees

Russell Kidson
Feb 23, 2023
Updated • Feb 23, 2023
Google
|
0

Google Plans to Implement Desk Sharing among its Employees

Google's Cloud division recently circulated a memo informing its employees of a new desk-sharing policy. As per the memo obtained by CNBC, the revised policy aims to reduce the amount of desk space required, allowing Google to vacate some of its buildings and realize cost savings.

Google Plans to Implement Desk Sharing among its Employees

This move comes amidst Google's broader effort to reduce costs related to global office spaces, which is projected to cost the company $500 million this quarter. By sharing workspaces, Google is optimizing the use of available resources and streamlining operations.

The new desk-sharing policy, referred to as Cloud Office Evolution (CLOE), will impact five of Google Cloud's primary locations: Kirkland, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, and Sunnyvale. Under this new policy, employees will be asked to pair up with another colleague and share a desk setup. The employees will alternate their office days between Monday and Wednesday, and Tuesday and Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure a positive experience in the new shared workspace, the memo instructs employees to work collaboratively with their desk partners to agree on a basic desk setup and establish norms with their teams. The CLOE program aims to optimize Google's office space, reduce operating costs and improve the utilization of shared resources.

The new desk-sharing policy is a revision of Google's existing policy, which mandated that employees be physically present in the office three days a week. Under the new policy, employees who wish to work from the office for more than the assigned two days a week will be moved to an overflow drop-in space.

Moreover, the CLOE program will group employees into designated 'neighborhoods' under the direction of a local VP or director, who will oversee the desk-sharing arrangements. This system aims to promote better coordination and communication among teams, as well as to facilitate a seamless transition to the new workspace environment.

The revised desk-sharing policy has triggered some reactions from Google Cloud employees, who appear to be more concerned about how the new policy was communicated than the actual arrangement.

One meme on the internal company platform Memegen reads: 'Not every cost-cutting measure needs to be word-mangled to sound good for employees.' This sentiment suggests that employees would appreciate more transparency and honesty from management regarding the rationale for the policy change. Nonetheless, the CLOE program remains a crucial component of Google's ongoing efforts to optimize its operations, conserve resources, and promote efficient use of shared spaces.

Google Cloud Employees to Share Desks in Cost-Cutting Move

Advertisement

Related content

google contacts edit add

Google Contacts: create and add from other Google products
Google has announced that the Reminders migration to Google Tasks will begin next month and users will move to the new platform.

Google Reminders migration to Google Tasks will begin soon
Google Divides AR Division into Hardware and Ecosystem Teams, According to Reports

Google Divides AR Division into Hardware and Ecosystem Teams, According to Reports
If Google Photos is broken for you on iOS, you’re not alone

Are You Experiencing Issues With Google Photos On iOS? You're Not Alone!
Google’s Android Auto 8.8 is available for download now

Google’s Android Auto 8.8 is available for download now
Google launches Bard, ChatGPTs competitor – here’s what it looks like

Google employees criticize Bard's botched announcement

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved