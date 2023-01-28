Windows 11: Optional January update KB5022360 is now available

Martin Brinkmann
Jan 28, 2023
Windows 11 News
|
0

The new update KB5022360 with various bug fixes and a changed handling of .NET updates is available for Windows 11 version 22H2. The installation is optional, and most Windows 11 users may want to skip the installation. Windows 11 devices affected by issues that are fixed by KB5022360 may benefit from the installation though.

KB5022360 windows 11 update

KB5022360 raises the OS build to 22621.1194 and contains various bug fixes. The optional update addresses issues with Windows Search, a game controller issue, and issues that cause certain apps to stop responding.

Windows administrators may install it by selecting the download & install option on the Windows Update page in the Settings app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Windows Search functionality suffered from several bugs, which the update resolves. The update fixes an issue with searchindexer.exe, which prevented users from signing in or out on the Windows 11 device. It furthermore addresses an issue that excluded file contents from searches, and an issue that prevented the opening of pictures in search on the taskbar.

Another key area of improvements addresses several hangs and related issues in Windows 11. Here is the full list of what is fixed in the release:

  • The update fixes a deadlock in COM+ applications.
  • A conhost.exe issue that caused it to stop responding is fixed by the update.
  • KB5022360 fixes an issue in mstsc.exe that caused it to stop responding "while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop connection".
  • The update addresses an issue that caused Windows Server 2022 domain controller to stop responding when processing Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.
  • Another issue affected devices with Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF); it could cause some apps to stop responding or not opening.

KB5022360 addresses a nonpaged pool leak and a high nonpaged pool usage in the Resilient File System.

There is also one functional change. It affects .Net Framework preview updates. After installation of this update, all future .NET Framework preview updates are listed under Optional Updates in the Settings application. These optional updates may be managed from that location. The full page is Settings > Windows Update > Advanced Options > Optional Updates.

Windows 11 administrators may check all other changes on the Microsoft Support website.

The included fixes will be part of the February 2023 Patch Day on February 14, 2023. Unless affected by at least one of the issues in a major way, Windows users may want to skip the installation of the preview update.

Summary
Windows 11: Optional January update KB5022360 is now available
Article Name
Windows 11: Optional January update KB5022360 is now available
Description
The new update KB5022360 with various bug fixes and a changed handling of .NET updates is available for Windows 11 version 22H2.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Windows 11 will soon let you fix issues on your PC using Windows Update

Windows 11 will soon let you fix issues on your PC using Windows Update
windows 11 widgets messenger

Meta's Messenger is the first third-party Windows 11 Widget
windows file explorer tabs

Windows 11 File Explorer in 2023: more Microsoft 365, touch and previews

Windows 11 is getting ReFS support: what it means for you?
How to get Notepad with Tabs in the stable version of Windows 11

How to get Notepad with Tabs in the stable version of Windows 11
Volume Mixer is coming to Windows 11's Quick Settings Panel

Volume Mixer is coming to Windows 11's Quick Settings Panel, here's how to try it

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved