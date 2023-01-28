Windows 11: Optional January update KB5022360 is now available

The new update KB5022360 with various bug fixes and a changed handling of .NET updates is available for Windows 11 version 22H2. The installation is optional, and most Windows 11 users may want to skip the installation. Windows 11 devices affected by issues that are fixed by KB5022360 may benefit from the installation though.

KB5022360 raises the OS build to 22621.1194 and contains various bug fixes. The optional update addresses issues with Windows Search, a game controller issue, and issues that cause certain apps to stop responding.

Windows administrators may install it by selecting the download & install option on the Windows Update page in the Settings app.

Windows Search functionality suffered from several bugs, which the update resolves. The update fixes an issue with searchindexer.exe, which prevented users from signing in or out on the Windows 11 device. It furthermore addresses an issue that excluded file contents from searches, and an issue that prevented the opening of pictures in search on the taskbar.

Another key area of improvements addresses several hangs and related issues in Windows 11. Here is the full list of what is fixed in the release:

The update fixes a deadlock in COM+ applications.

A conhost.exe issue that caused it to stop responding is fixed by the update.

KB5022360 fixes an issue in mstsc.exe that caused it to stop responding "while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop connection".

The update addresses an issue that caused Windows Server 2022 domain controller to stop responding when processing Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) requests.

Another issue affected devices with Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF); it could cause some apps to stop responding or not opening.

KB5022360 addresses a nonpaged pool leak and a high nonpaged pool usage in the Resilient File System.

There is also one functional change. It affects .Net Framework preview updates. After installation of this update, all future .NET Framework preview updates are listed under Optional Updates in the Settings application. These optional updates may be managed from that location. The full page is Settings > Windows Update > Advanced Options > Optional Updates.

Windows 11 administrators may check all other changes on the Microsoft Support website.

The included fixes will be part of the February 2023 Patch Day on February 14, 2023. Unless affected by at least one of the issues in a major way, Windows users may want to skip the installation of the preview update.

