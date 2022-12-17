Firefox 108.0.1 fixes a single non-security issue
Mozilla released Firefox 108.0.1 yesterday. The new stable version of the open source Firefox web browser addresses a single non-security issue in the browser. Most Firefox users are not affected by the issue.
The first point update for Firefox 108 is already available. Most Firefox installations should receive the update automatically, and there is little reason for most users to speed up the installation of the update, if it is not already installed.
For the few that may need it, it is necessary to open Menu > Help > About Firefox to run a manual check for updates. Firefox runs the check and any new version is downloaded and installed automatically then.
The official Firefox 108.0.1 changelog lists the following fix:
"Fixes the default search engine being reset on upgrade for profiles which were previously copied from a different location."
As you may know, Firefox profiles may be copied or moved; this was, and sometimes still is, the preferred method of some Firefox users to migrate a Firefox profile to a new system.
The profile includes custom settings, the installed browser extensions, bookmarks and other user-specific data. According to the release notes, Firefox 108.0.1 fixes an issue that affects users of Firefox who copied profiles from different locations. These users had their selected search engine reset to the default, which, in most cases, means Google Search.
The fix prevents this from happening, but it is unclear if the previously set search engine is reinstated automatically. It seems unlikely that this is happening.
Firefox users who are affected by this may open about:preferences#search in the browser's address bar to change the default search engine to any other that ships with the browser or has been installed using other means.
Mozilla published a support document that provides step-by-step instructions on adding more search engines to Firefox, and removing search engines from the browser.
Closing Words
Most Firefox users are not affected by the issue and should feel no need to rush the installation of the update. Those with profiles that have been copied from other locations may want to install the patch, even though it may already be too late to avoid having the default search engine changed.
Now You: what is your preferred search engine in your browser of choice, and why?
Comments
Not concerned by FF108.0.1 fix so fortunately no need to update from 108.0
My search engines (Web/Images/News/Videos) : 12
// Search Bar
eTools [https://www.etools.ch/]
Mojeek [https://www.mojeek.com/]
SearXNG [https://search.sapti.me/] OR [https://searx.tiekoetter.com/]
Brave Search [https://search.brave.com/]
DuckDuckGo [https://duckduckgo.com/]
Qwant [https://www.qwant.com/]
// Smart Keyword only
Gigablast [https://gigablast.com/]
Metager [https://metager.org/]
Private.sh [https://private.sh/]
QuackQuackGo [https://quackquackgo.net/]
Swisscows [https://swisscows.com/]
Startpage [https://www.startpage.com/]
eTools, Mojeek and SearXNG are metasearch engine.
My default search engine : SearXNG, either instance of the two above mentioned.
I seldom use any other and exceptionally the 6 ‘Smart keywords’ ones.
I happen to use DuckDuckGo (displays results slower — here –than before, oddly)
I use Qwant again, occasionally (latest has improved IMO, the company spends a lot of time changing its interface and its navigation logic).
Other than the metasearch engines and Brave, many search engines use Bing results so if I were 100% logic I’d remove those which rely on Bing only and keep but one of them. I guess its like clothes that you keep even if you don’t wear them anymore (even for dancing unless it be a special disco party I no longer wear my seventies jackets and pants, lol!).
Picasso stated one day that he didn’t search, but found. Others have to search before :=)