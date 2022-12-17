Firefox 108.0.1 fixes a single non-security issue

Mozilla released Firefox 108.0.1 yesterday. The new stable version of the open source Firefox web browser addresses a single non-security issue in the browser. Most Firefox users are not affected by the issue.

The first point update for Firefox 108 is already available. Most Firefox installations should receive the update automatically, and there is little reason for most users to speed up the installation of the update, if it is not already installed.

For the few that may need it, it is necessary to open Menu > Help > About Firefox to run a manual check for updates. Firefox runs the check and any new version is downloaded and installed automatically then.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official Firefox 108.0.1 changelog lists the following fix:

"Fixes the default search engine being reset on upgrade for profiles which were previously copied from a different location."

As you may know, Firefox profiles may be copied or moved; this was, and sometimes still is, the preferred method of some Firefox users to migrate a Firefox profile to a new system.

The profile includes custom settings, the installed browser extensions, bookmarks and other user-specific data. According to the release notes, Firefox 108.0.1 fixes an issue that affects users of Firefox who copied profiles from different locations. These users had their selected search engine reset to the default, which, in most cases, means Google Search.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fix prevents this from happening, but it is unclear if the previously set search engine is reinstated automatically. It seems unlikely that this is happening.

Firefox users who are affected by this may open about:preferences#search in the browser's address bar to change the default search engine to any other that ships with the browser or has been installed using other means.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mozilla published a support document that provides step-by-step instructions on adding more search engines to Firefox, and removing search engines from the browser.

Closing Words

Most Firefox users are not affected by the issue and should feel no need to rush the installation of the update. Those with profiles that have been copied from other locations may want to install the patch, even though it may already be too late to avoid having the default search engine changed.

Now You: what is your preferred search engine in your browser of choice, and why?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Firefox 108.0.1 fixes a single non-security issue Description Firefox 108.0.1 Stable is a point update for the browser that fixes a single non-security issue in the open source browser. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement