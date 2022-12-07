Add ChatGPT answers to Google Search

ChatGPT is a new product by OpenAI that is been optimized for dialogs. You communicate with the artificial intelligence, for instance, by asking a question, and get an answer. You can check out Patrick's primer on ChatGPT for a detailed overview.

Several browser extensions have been created in the past days that integrate the functionality on Google Search. The main idea behind these is to add an independent response to a user's query on Google Search. Depending on the query in question, it may work better than Google Search, or not. To give you an example of the latter: a search for "what is Windows 11" returned the answer that "Windows 11 does not exist". The result for the differences between Manifest V2 and V3 were better, even though limited to a single paragraph.

The search for the best screenshot software for Windows returned Snagit as the recommendation.

Not all answers are incorrect on the other hand, especially if there is no right or wrong kind of answer possible. A search for the most famous painter of all time returned Leonardo Da Vinci, for example.

To add ChatGPT to Google Search, go to the official Chrome web browser and hit the "add to " button on the Ooogle.it - ChatGPT Powered Google Search extension page. Once added, visit Google Search and type a query. A ChatGPT powered result is displayed for each query on the search results page.

ChatGPT works only on google.com at the time, and not on Google's localized search pages. The developers have plans to extend the tool to other search engines and sites, but for now, it is limited to Google. The extension is designed for Chrome, but it can be installed in other browsers that are compatible.

Another caveat is that the extension is new. It has a few ratings and reviews, of which some are by the developers,. The publisher claims on the Google Chrome Web Store page that it is not collecting or using data.

Verdict

ChatGPT is an interesting experiment and the Chrome extension adds another source of information to the results. The results produced by ChatGPT ranged from useless to on the point. In any event, users may want to verify the provided information, but that is true for regular information on search engines as well. The limitation to Google Search may prevent some users from using the tool at this point.

Now You: have you tried ChatGPT? What is your initial impression?

