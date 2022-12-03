NVIDIA has released a new driver update for its graphics cards. The new version ships with several security fixes.

What's new in NVIDIA graphics driver 527.37 update

Gaming related improvements

Version 527.37 of NVIDIA's game ready drivers adds support for Marvel’s Midnight Suns (DLSS 2) and Need for Speed Unbound (DLSS 3). The previous version of NVIDIA's GPU driver, version 526.98, was failing to install on computers with certain GeForce GTX 3060 Ti graphics cards. This bug has been resolved. An issue that was preventing MSI Afterburner from prioritizing the GPU temp limit over power when the user selected it, has been fixed.

Users should no longer experience a flickering issue while streaming with the TikTok Broadcasting Tool. NVIDIA has resolved the problem that was causing screen flashing issues while playing Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition may show random screen flash during gameplay. This bug affected the RTX 40 series GPUs. Apps running in the background should no longer display a shift in the color saturation randomly.

Known issues

Users may experience stability issues in games when toggling HDR if a non-native display resolution has been enabled. Recordings captured with NVIDIA Shadowplay (DirextX 12) may appear over exposed if HDR is enabled in the Windows settings. Minecraft Java Edition results in corrupted graphics on the screen, this issue affects older versions of the game.

Systems with a GeForce RTX 4090 may encounter display flickering issues in Watch Dogs 2 if the player stares at the sky. A flickering issue may occur when the computer is woken from sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. NVIDIA's release notes mention that the display driver fails to install on Microsoft Surface Book 2 devices (GeForce GTX 1060).

Security Fixes

The GPU maker has patched a handful of issues that affect Windows PCs, and over a dozen vulnerabilities on Linux. The issues with the highest severity scores, target the user mode layer in the NVIDIA GPU Display Driver, and the NVIDIA Control Panel. The critical security issues related to the user mode layer would have allowed a threat actor to execute malicious code, perform denial of service attacks, gain administrator privileges, gain access to some user information or even tamper the user's data.

The vulnerability in NVIDIA Control Panel could potentially allow unauthorized users to compromise the security of the software, gain elevated privileges, access the user's data or execute some commands. Several of the issues that were patched in this update target the kernel mode layer handler, which could allow a hacker to execute various attacks, including some of those mentioned above.

Most of these security fixes were shipped with NVIDIA Graphics Driver 526.98 which was released a couple of weeks ago. But there are some new fixes in version 527.37 for RTX, Quadro and NVS series GPUs.

NVIDIA Graphics Driver 527.37 for Windows 10 and Windows 11 is available for download on the official page for desktop GPUs. Laptop users can find the drivers on this page.

Early reports from users indicate that there are still a few problems here and there in some games. NVIDIA recently released a fix that addressed some bugs that were affecting the performance of GPUs in Windows 11.

That said, I installed the latest drivers on my computer, and have been using it for half a day or so, and haven't noticed any issues while playing games. I should mention that I don't install GeForce Experience, that might make a difference. I recommend saving the installer of the current version of the driver, so that in case something goes awry with the new drivers, e.g. if you notice frame rate drops, you can just downgrade to the previous build.

Have you updated to the NVIDIA GPU Driver 527.37 yet?

