Hasleo Backup Suite 3.0 launches with file backups and other improvements

Hasleo Backup Suite 3.0 is the latest version of the free backup solution for Windows, which I reviewed back in mid-2021 for the first time. Just like previous versions, Hasleo Backup Suite is compatible with all versions of Windows starting with Windows Vista and Windows Server 2008.

The initial version of Hasleo Backup Suite supported the backing up of partitions and the cloning of disks only. It lacked features that other backup applications, like Paragon's Backup & Recovery Free or Macrium Reflect, offer. Among the features were backup scheduling, the ability to restore files and folders from backup images, or storing backups on network shares.

All of these features were introduced in updates. The latest update, which raises the version to 3.0, adds the last missing puzzle piece: file backups. When you open the Backup page of the application after installation, you find File Backup listed next to the already existing system backup and disk/partition backup options.

Selection of the feature allows users to backup folders or files. All important backup options, including support for encryption and compression, retention settings or splitting, are supported.

These backups are configured with just a few clicks. One click to select File Backup, several to select files and folders using a tree structure, another to set the destination folder for the backup, and that is it. Options and scheduling require more clicks, but these are optional.

Existing users of the backup program may notice performance improvements during backup jobs. The developers note also that backup scheduling is improved in version 3.0, but do not provide details on these improvement.

Another new feature in Hasleo Backup Suite is the ability to inject drivers into the WinPE image to support devices that would otherwise not be supported at all or supported only with basic feature sets. Just select Tools > Common Tools > Emergency Disk to add drivers to the recovery environment. It is a good idea to create such a recovery environment, as it may be needed to restore a system, partitions or files if the Windows operating system won't boot anymore.

You can check out the full changelog and all previous changelogs here. The application is free to use.

Closing Words

Hasleo Backup Suite has been improved significantly since the initial release in mid-2021. The program performed as expected on a test system; it backed up and restored the system partition and non-system partitions without issues.

Now You: which backup apps do you use, if any? (via Deskmodder)

